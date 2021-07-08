BANGKOK, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Betagro Group is the first Thai company to export chilled poultry under S-Pure brand to Singapore with the prominent point of S-Pure being the first poultry brand in Thailand certified by NSF International as the products that are raised without Antibiotics (RWA) throughout the whole process as well as the innovative packaging. This stresses the confidence of S-Pure being the product of high quality and safety at international level.



Betagro Group – the First Thai Exporter of Chilled Poultry to Singapore Market

Dr. Sorravis Thaneto, Director-general of the Department of Livestock Development says that "The Department of Livestock Development (DLD) has responsibilities to regulate and monitor livestock production chain for export. The DLD closely collaborates with food business operators to ensure that Thailand's livestock products comply with international standards. In 2020, Thailand exported poultry products around 946,868 tons (exported value was around 110,260 million baht). 41% of exported poultry products were chilled and frozen chicken meat. The main importers are Japan, Mainland China, the European Union, and Singapore.

The DLD has closely collaborated with the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) to expand the SFA's approval scope to cover chilled chicken meat products from Thailand. The SFA trusts the DLD who is Thailand's competent authority to regulate livestock products' standard. Therefore, the SFA has approved chicken meat production companies for exporting chilled chicken meat to Singapore. The estimated volume of export in 2021 is around 1,000 tons (estimated value is around 100 million baht). The Betagro Public Company Limited will be the first company to export chilled chicken meat to Singapore."

Mr. Vasit Taepaisitphongse, Chief Executive Officer and President of Betagro Group mentioned that "Singapore is the country with strict import regulations to ensure safety and quality of all merchandise. Being the first Thai entrepreneur to export chilled poultry to Singapore, we would like to thank you the cooperation of Thai government agencies under the lead of Department of Livestock Development, Ministry of Agriculture and Co-operatives together with Singapore government agencies, such as Enterprise Singapore (ESG), Singapore Food Agency (SFA) and Thai private sector to support and drive Thai entrepreneur to have the chance to show our potential to global market."

"The entering into Singapore market is the significant step to expand consumer base of Thai premium brand, S-Pure to international market. I have the confidence that S-Pure brand will be as successful in Singapore as it has been in Hong Kong. Our strategy is to build and develop S-Pure brand awareness among Singapore consumers. Later, we will expand to other supermarkets and department stores, together with offering more variety of product to Singapore consumers."

Mr. Kevin Cheok, Ambassador of the Republic of Singapore to Thailand says "I am pleased to welcome Betagro as the first Thai importer of chilled poultry into Singapore. Betagro worked closely with the Thai Department of Livestock Development and the Singapore Food Agency to ensure that these products meet Singapore's import requirements. Betagro also collaborated with Enterprise Singapore to bring these products to market in Singapore. This will give Singapore consumers more choice when it comes to selecting quality proteins for their meals. Thailand is one of the largest food exporting countries in the world, with a bevy of successful food companies. Singapore looks forward to continuing our engagement with these Thai companies to explore possibilities for more food imports. There are also opportunities for collaboration in other areas like food innovation and R&D. We look forward to deepening agri-food cooperation with our Thai partners."

***********************************

About Betagro

Betagro Group is one of the leading company in Thailand operating agro-industrial and food businesses. The Group is widely recognized for its quality and safety standards. It has earned numerous accolades in product quality excellence and production standard certifications, locally and internationally. The recognition covers many areas from animal feed, livestock development, animal health products to premium quality food products for export and domestic consumption. All of these aim to meet our company's purpose and belief to help people and their communities achieve better quality of life through better quality, more safe and fair priced foods with the believe that people must have choice and access to better quality, more safe and fair priced foods which are essential to human life, and human life as the foundation of Sustainability Development. http://www.betagro.com