Bethesda MD Class IV Tongue Tie Laser Frenectomy Child Friendly Surgery Launched

Dr. Anamelechi and the team at Children’s Choice Pediatric Dentistry and Orthodontics near Bethesda MD, now perform laser frenectomies on patients with tongue-tie (ankyloglossia). This tongue-tie release procedure is a safe alternative to conventional frenectomy surgery and corrects conditions that are limiting and restrictive.

More information can be found at: https://www.mychildrenschoicedental.com/services/laser-dentistry

Tongue-tie can impede breastfeeding and cause long-term oral health issues including tooth spacing, tooth decay, speech impairments, airway difficulties, and digestive issues. The new laser frenectomy procedure for children involves the vaporization of the frenum under the tongue or the upper lip. The procedure is straightforward and generally causes minimal discomfort, with a low probability of infection because the laser sterilizes the site upon contact as seen in recent media coverage here https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2022/01/17/2367906/0/en/Frenectomy-Washington-DC-Updated-by-North-Michigan-Park-Pediatric-Dentist.html

Class IV tongue ties, also known as posterior tongue ties are diagnosed by a physical exam or when an infant presents with breastfeeding problems. The frenectomy procedure is used to correct mild to severe ankyloglossia caused by the incorrect fusion of the tongue to the floor of the mouth by an abnormally short frenum. This can cause difficulty with latching onto the breast to nurse and left uncorrected, can impede normal speech development.

After a laser frenectomy, children see a quick improvement in bite function, breastfeeding, appetite, swallowing, and speech function. Children’s Choice Pediatric Dentistry and Orthodontics use state-of-the-art technology to treat a wide range of common childhood issues. With its child-centered approach to treatments, it offers an anxiety-free experience for parents, guardians, and children.

In addition to laser frenectomy, the clinic offers a full range of pediatric dental services for children of all ages ranging from newborns to young adults. These services include regular dental checks and orthodontic treatments.

A satisfied parent has said: “Their staff works so well with children...Walking in she was afraid of going to the dentist but the staff at Children's Choice took that fear away from her. Thanks for making the dental experience a great one.”

More details about Children’s Choice Pediatric Dentistry and Orthodontics and the laser treatments they now offer can be found here https://www.facebook.com/mychildrenschoicedental

About Us: Children’s Choice Pediatric Dentistry and Orthodontics is led by Board-certified pediatric dentist and mother, Dr. Jonelle Grant Anamelechi, an alumnus of Duke University and the University of North Carolina Schools of Dentistry and Public Health. She is the President of the DC American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry and a member of the teaching faculty at Children’s National Medical Center and Georgetown University Medical Center. Her practice has offices in Carrollton, MD, and Washington, DC.

