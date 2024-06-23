Bettarcar Reveals an Alternative to Traditional Vehicle Ownership with Faster, Cheaper, Easier Car Shopping Online

Better than a car lease or loan, Bettarcar offers a unique alternative to the usual options for securing a reliable vehicle. Pick a car, apply in minutes, and take possession in as little as a day—all without hidden fees, excessive paperwork, or added stress.

—

Cars are expensive, and recent years have only driven those costs higher. Bettarcar introduces an alternative to traditional car ownership with a unique business model enhanced by technology and data science. Unlike a lease, customers are not confined to a long-term contract. Consumers are also not trapped in an auto loan that forces them to worry about the vehicle’s residual value.

Clients can choose from the most popular vehicles and save up to 25 percent per month with no down payment. They can select a make, model, color, trim, and miles. The application process can be completed online in minutes, and customers can pick up or have cars delivered as soon as the next day.

"We believe you should be able to get a car without dipping into savings," Bettarcar's CEO said.

The average monthly car lease and loan payments in 2024 are already out of reach for many Americans and are projected to continue rising. Insurance rates are also on an upward trend. With so many added costs, Bettarcar seeks to provide a faster, cheaper, and easier way to secure a reliable vehicle online. The company removes unnecessary obstacles that add cost and frustration, passing those savings on to the client.

Bettarcar’s digital storefront saves on physical infrastructure costs. The company’s clients can find the best car deals in their area without all the extra steps that add pointless hassle. Bettarcar has streamlined the process, removing unnecessary, redundant paperwork and legal documents. Every step of the way, the experienced team cuts out anything that doesn't add value for the customer, paring down expenses and smoothing operations to make getting a car online fast and easy.

Another way Bettarcar has improved the customer experience is by focusing on data science and incorporating new technology. Every decision the company makes is based on the most recent data, from the cars offered to the streamlined application process, lack of down payment, referral program, and more.

Anyone can refer customers to Bettarcar and receive a $500 gift card when the code is used. To obtain a referral cost, contact Bettarcar or call/text 855-605-8600.

Bettarcar aims to offer customers the best car experience. The company seeks to provide a better way to get a car online and the best alternative to a traditional car lease or loan. Vehicles can also be purchased for fair market value after a set period.

﻿﻿

Anyone in the continental United States can secure a vehicle through Bettarcar. The application process requires only a driver’s license and some basic information. Customers can expect to browse cars from Toyota, Nissan, Jeep, Chevy, and more. Models include the 2024 Altima, Pathfinder, Kicks, Sentra, RAV4, Highlander, Sienna, Tacoma, Camry, Prius, Grand Cherokee, Wrangler, and many more.

When the current industry model became unsuitable for a large portion of the country, the company’s team looked for another way to keep drivers on the road in reliable vehicles. Bettarcar offers a different approach—some might say a better approach.

