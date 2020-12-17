Beyond Limits Expands AI Technology into Asia Pacific; Signs MoUs in Singapore with Infosys Compaz and Kaplan

SINGAPORE, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Beyond Limits , an industrial and enterprise-grade AI technology company built for the most demanding sectors, today announced a first wave of initiatives and partnerships to establish and expand its presence within the Asia Pacific region through its regional headquarters in Singapore. With this expansion, Beyond Limits aims to foster strong artificial intelligence (AI) talent in Singapore, and across the Asia region, while developing new applications for digital transformation, data infrastructure and advanced analytics.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between Beyond Limits and Kaplan Higher Education Institute, aims to promote a world class pipeline of AI and data science talent for both students and working professionals in Singapore. For the former group, the MoU includes the establishment of an annual industrial internship at Beyond Limits for the top technology, AI or data science students from Kaplan and participation in Kaplan's Education Technology (EdTech) Incubator Program. For the latter, there is a joint development of courses on AI and data science for Board Directors and C-suite Executives.

Beyond Limits has also formed a strategic partnership with Infosys Compaz, the full-service technology provider that is a joint venture between Temasek Holdings and Infosys Limited, both global leaders in their respective industries. As part of the new collaboration, Infosys Compaz will offer Beyond Limits' Cognitive AI solutions together with its own digital services to more than 2,000 customers in Asia Pacific. The partnership will also provide companies with access to additional capabilities, supported by scalable digital services many companies in the market already rely on.

"We are excited to start our journey with a strong pipeline of strategic partnerships across the region. We are on track to achieve our long-term commitment in creating automated solutions with human-like powers of reasoning that amplify the talent and capabilities of people in Singapore and Asia Pacific," said Leonard Lee, Beyond Limits Asia Pacific President.

A recent report from research group Tractica Omdia found that the market for AI in Asia Pacific is expected to reach a value of $136 billion by 2025 , up from $6 billion in 2017.

Leonard Lee continued, "The region is witnessing state-sponsored AI initiatives and increasing business investments as a result of global market and economic disruption in 2020. Beyond Limits is extremely honored to be a part of a region-wide collective effort with Kaplan and Infosys Compaz to nurture talent growth in AI for good and provide top-of-the-line technology services."

Beyond Limits recently raised US$133 million in a Series C round to expand its AI tech into Asia Pacific with its new headquarters in Singapore. The regional headquarters drives strategic investments for joint ventures and partnerships in Asia to expand Beyond Limits' AI in verticals including financial services, led by the Hong Kong office, advanced manufacturing, led the Taiwan office, and the energy and healthcare sectors led by the Singapore, Shenzhen and Tokyo offices. Beyond Limits Asia Pacific was recently honored by the Digital Oil & Gas Conference in Beijing, China with the 2020 AI Service Innovation Excellency Award.

About Beyond Limits Asia Pacific

Beyond Limits Asia Pacific is an industrial and enterprise-grade artificial intelligence company built for the most demanding sectors including energy, advanced manufacturing, and fintech.

Beyond traditional artificial intelligence, Beyond Limits' unique Cognitive AI technology combines numeric machine learning techniques with knowledge-based reasoning to provide decision-makers with actionable intelligence. Customers implement Beyond Limits AI solutions to boost operational insights, improve operating conditions, enhance performance at every level, and ultimately increase profits as a result.

Beyond Limits Asia Pacific is regionally headquartered in Singapore with operations in Hong Kong, Shenzhen, Taipei and Tokyo. The regional headquarters drives strategic investments for joint ventures and partnerships in Asia to expand Beyond Limits' AI in verticals including financial services, led by the Hong Kong office, advanced manufacturing, led the Taiwan office, and the energy and healthcare sectors led by the Singapore, Shenzhen and Tokyo offices.

Founded in 2014, Beyond Limits leverages a significant investment portfolio of advanced technology developed at Caltech's Jet Propulsion Laboratory for NASA space missions. The company was recently honored by CB Insights on their 2020 List of Top AI 100 most innovative artificial intelligence startups and by Frost & Sullivan for their North American Technology Innovation Award.