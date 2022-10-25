‘Beyond #MissingJapan’ Campaign Takes Flight as Japan Reopens

Greater Tokyo: Besides popular destinations like Asakusa, visitors can check out the Kadokawa Culture Museum in Tokorozawa Sakura Town which features a cultural arts complex with an art gallery museum and library. Sanagi Shinjuku is a highlight designed by Japanese creators, it features unique Japanese cuisine amidst a electric, festive atmosphere.

Kanazawa: A city widely known for its charming blend of the old and new, its fresh seafood and gold leaves. Its steep Japanese history as a Samurai town and home of many traditions can be experienced by riding a traditional rickshaw, trying on a Kimono or spending an evening taking in the audible sounds of Shamisen and drums.

Fuji Five Lakes: Visitors can take in the majestic sight of Mount Fuji from the while pampering themselves at the world-famous Yurari Onsen or Ohsino Hakkai, or choose to spend a day at one of the countries' largest themed parks at Fuji-Q Highland before retreating to Hoshinoya Fuji, Japan's first glamping spot.

About ANA

TOKYO, JAPAN - Media OutReach - 25 October 2022 - Japan National Tourism Organization (JNTO) and All Nippon Airways (ANA), Japan's largest airline launched its "Beyond #MissingJapan" after news of Japan's plans to reopen the country to international travellers.The "Beyond #MissingJapan" campaign was inspired by social posts of people missing Japan as a result of the pandemic and a strong sense of eagerness amongst ANA's crew to welcome visitors back to Japan. The end goal of the campaign is to excite travellers ahead of their next trip to Japan and give them an insider's head start with planning.Mr. Isao Ono, Vice President of Marketing & Sales, Asia & Oceania from ANA said "I trust thiscampaign will give those who have been missing Japan due to the pandemic an opportunity to rediscover Japan through videos introduced by Asia's most well-loved personalities as well as 360° videos. At ANA, we continue to provide a safe and clean environment with comfortable services. We look forward to welcoming more travellers to Japan soon."Thecampaign shares some must-visit hidden-gems for both first-time visitors or seasoned visitors, through the lenses of seven social media celebrities including famous YouTuber Paolo and award-winning Singaporean actress Michelle Chong.Hashtag: #ANA

Founded in 1952 with just two helicopters, All Nippon Airways (ANA) has grown to become the largest airline in Japan.



The airline earns SKYTRAX's respected 5-Star rating every year since 2013. ANA has also been recognized by Air Transport World as "Airline of the Year" three times.



In 2021, ANA was awarded the 5-star COVID-19 safety rating by SKYTRAX, recognizing the airline's initiatives to provide a safe, clean and hygienic environment at airports and aboard aircraft, embodying the ANA Care Promise.



