BEYOND Tech Expo to kick off in Macau

MACAU, Dec. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, TechNode and Macau International Grand Event Promotion Association announce that the first BEYOND International Technology Innovation Expo will be held in Macau next year.

As an emerging center of the global economy, the Asia–Pacific region needs an international event that can display its most cutting-edge technologies to the outside world and attract more investment and collaboration from the international market. The BEYOND International Technology Innovation Expo is that promising event.

The first BEYOND Expo will kick off on June 17, 2021 at the Venetian Macau. The two-day event is expected to attract more than 10,000 attendees from around the globe, and more than 1,000 exhibitors including Fortune Global 500 companies, major multinational corporations, unicorns, and emerging startups. They will show technologies ranging from life sciences to new infrastructure, smart city applications, and future technology. The organizers will also invite more than 500 global investment firms and international media outlets to attend the event. In addition to exhibitions and conferences, the BEYOND tech expo will offer side events such as forums, innovation tours, product launch events, startup demos, VC meetups, and afterparties.

BEYOND has already begun talks with many international companies, including CP Group, Foxconn, BMW, Huawei, Mi, ZTE, AliCloud, and SenseTime.

Technology and its impact are the focus of the BEYOND Expo. BEYOND will highlight how technology disrupts traditional businesses and addresses global sustainability issues. BEYOND is meant to break boundaries across the global tech industry and to create a platform on which innovation from corporates, startups, universities around the world will be represented.



From left: Dr. Gang Lu, CEO and founder of TechNode; Agostinho Vong, acting president of the Macau Trade and Investment Promotion Institute; and Lo Tak Chong, president of the Macau International Grand Events Promotion Association.

"We believe that the global technology industry needs a new platform to showcase changes in the industry, including the transformation from consumer electronics to industry digitization, and from Silicon Valley innovation to global innovation," said Dr. Lu Gang, founder of TechNode. "We believe BEYOND will become an exciting technology event where people around the globe can gather and exchange ideas."

"I believe that they will bring different perspectives and inspirations to Macanese youth and entrepreneurs, while exploring the future of business in a forward-looking manner," said Lo Tak Chong, president of the Macau International Grand Events Promotion Association, which will co-host the first BEYOND exhibition.

"BEYOND will help attract different tech companies to participate in the activities in Macau, create an atmosphere for tech exchanges, encourage market innovation, and promote the development of technology in Macau," said Agostinho Vong, acting president of the Macau Trade and Investment Promotion Institute.

With favorable trade and low-tax policies, international companies are also expected to be able to easily access the Asia-Pacific through Macau. Supported by the annual BEYOND Expo, the city aspires to become a new global tech hub connecting technology ecosystems across the world.