BeyondReal Unveils Revolutionary VR Software for Immersive Training and Collaboration

BeyondReal aim to empower industries with out of the box VR, to enhance productivity and collaboration without the need for custom work.

—

BeyondReal, a leading provider of immersive and interactive VR solutions, is thrilled to announce the launch of its Version 2.0 groundbreaking VR and online software platform. Designed to transform how industries approach training, BeyondReal's innovative virtual reality technology offers a range of features that enhance productivity, collaboration, and engagement in a virtual environment.

BeyondReal is designed to be used out of the box with everything prepared in the tool kit so customers can dive right in, using easy pre built tools, rooms and easy to moderate sessions. BeyondReal believes that ease of use will help bring the benefits of VR quickly to the market and to the users who benefit the most.

To help small organizations join the revolution, BeyondReals is also introducing a free version.

As the world continues to adapt to the challenges of remote work and the limitations of traditional training methods, BeyondReal is at the forefront of revolutionizing learning experiences. With its powerful VR platform, BeyondReal enables remote teams to work together seamlessly, fostering enhanced communication, improved productivity, and an unparalleled sense of immersion.

“Our commitment to learning, education, and the spirit of building new communities has led us to develop BeyondReal,” said Marek Swierad, CEO of BeyondReal. “During the pandemic, borders closed, yet the world became smaller thanks to video calls but video calls are limited, now, we aim to take immersion and inclusivity to new heights by leveraging the power of virtual reality.”

BeyondReal's VR software is tailored to meet the specific needs of various industries, offering solutions for remote training, on-boarding, soft and hard skills training, product visualization, and immersion . By harnessing the platform's capabilities, users can collaborate in real-time, share files, and interact with the virtual environment using hand gestures. Additionally, the software allows for customization, and video calls ensuring that each user's virtual environment aligns with their specific requirements and hardware needs

One of the key highlights of BeyondReal's VR software is its immersive training capabilities. According to a study by PWC, VR training is four times faster than real-life training, and students report being 275% more confident in applying their newly acquired skills. With features such as interactive whiteboards for collaborative learning, 3D modeling tools to visualize complex concepts, and avatar-based learning to boost engagement and retention, BeyondReal's platform delivers transformative training experiences.

"We aim to empower organizations, schools, and universities to harness the immersive potential of VR technology," added Swierad. "We invite educators, trainers, and businesses to experience the future of training and witness firsthand how our software can revolutionize learning outcomes."

BeyondReal is actively encouraging schools, universities, small companies, and departments within larger organizations to explore the possibilities VR training offers. To facilitate adoption, BeyondReal is introducing a freemium model, allowing users to experience the transformative power of their platform firsthand. The company also offers a paid model that unlocks additional features and functionalities for those who recognize the vast potential of BeyondReal's VR software.

Users can visit the official website of BeyondReal and discover how its VR software can revolutionize training and propel your organization forward.

For updates, follow BeyondReal on :

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCyIgkniC7Bj-NMwDpEb26Gw

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/beyondrealvr/

About Company:

BeyondReal is a pioneering company specializing in immersive and interactive 3D solutions. With their cutting-edge VR software platform, BeyondReal is revolutionizing how industries approach training, remote work, and visualization. By harnessing the power of virtual reality, BeyondReal empowers teams to collaborate seamlessly, boosting productivity and creating unforgettable experiences.

Contact Info:

Name: Marek Swierad

Email: Send Email

Organization: BeyondReal

Website: https://beyondreal.life/



Release ID: 89099250

If you detect any issues, problems, or errors in this press release content, kindly contact error@releasecontact.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 8 hours.