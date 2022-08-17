BANGKOK, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards (APEA) 2022 Thailand is pleased to honor 18 exemplary business leaders and enterprises that have paved the path for Thailand's economic resurgence.



B.Grimm Power Public Company Limited Awarded the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards 2022 Thailand Under Inspirational Brand Category

Organized by leading regional NGO Enterprise Asia, the APEA is held annually across 16 countries and markets and is the most reputable award recognition program recognizing entrepreneurial excellence across Asia. The Awards aim to congregate outstanding business leaders and enterprises across Asia into one unparalleled platform for fostering the continuity of sustainable entrepreneurial growth in Asian economies.

B.Grimm Power Public Company Limited (B.Grimm Power) is among the elite award recipients under the Inspirational Brand Category in the Energy industry.

Established in 1878, B.Grimm first started producing European modern medicine for Siam. Since then, the company had been diversifying further, and in the 1990s, it ventured into the energy sector with B.Grimm Power as its strong investing arm. Today, B.Grimm Power is one of the core businesses of B.Grimm which has operated in Thailand for 144 years.

B.Grimm Power is a world-class energy company aiming to fulfill the needs of its associates, business partners, and society at large. B.Grimm Power is working strenuously to expand its investment in renewable energy, including solar energy, hydropower, wind energy, and energy storage systems (ESS). Sustainable generation of electricity from clean energy under a long-term power sale agreement in Thailand and abroad has been at the forefront of B.Grimm Power's business strategies.

At B.Grimm Power, sustainability is the core, and it reflects the company's commitment to "Empowering the world compassionately" through sustainable business practices covering economic, environmental, and social dimensions underpinned by good governance principles. In doing all these, B.Grimm Power constantly applies world-class standards and procedures; growing in a sustainable way domestically and internationally; working as a team with ethics, good governance, unity, and professionalism; creating desirable value for stakeholders and society; and being environmentally responsible and caring for the community.

B.Grimm Power's vision of "Empowering the world compassionately" has seen the company accelerate its expansion into renewable energy with investments in solar, wind, and hydropower energy projects. Along with its decarbonization initiatives, impeccable safety record, and support of human rights across its value chain, B.Grimm is the rare example of a company that matches its words with deeds.

Today, B.Grimm Power is one of the largest private power producers in Thailand, with 9 additional projects secured in 2021, totaling a further production of 606 MW. Three new countries (Poland, Malaysia, and South Korea) have been added to the portfolio, and the year-end saw a total operating capacity growth of 6.4% to 3,254 MW with a Power Purchasing Agreement (PPA) portfolio of 4,015 MW.

B.Grimm Power's goal is to reach 7,200 MW in 2025 and 10,000 MW in 2030 all while pursuing net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. The company's long-running partnerships are with Amata Corporation, BIP Industrial Park, WHA Chonburi 1 Industrial Estate, TTVN (Vietnam), and Korean Midland Power, while its new partnerships include Lisa Vento (Poland), reNIKOLA (Malaysia), Univentures (Thailand), Asia Industrial Estate, PTTLNG, Singha Estate, and Siam Cement Group.

B.Grimm Power aims to empower the world compassionately as a Utility Solution Provider with net-zero carbon emission in 2050. It has a strong foothold across priority locations and business areas from which to expand its business, supported by excellent partners. The strategic initiatives of B.Grimm Power will empower the company to be a leading Utility Solution Provider.

About Enterprise Asia

Enterprise Asia is a non-governmental organization in pursuit of creating an Asia that is rich in entrepreneurship as an engine toward sustainable and progressive economic and social development. Please visit www.enterpriseasia.org for more information.

About Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards

With a presence across 16 countries and markets, the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards is the region's most prestigious awards for outstanding entrepreneurship, continuous innovation and sustainable leadership. For further information, visit www.apea.asia.