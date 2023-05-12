BGSF, Inc. Announces Strategic Acquisition Providing Nearshore and Offshore IT Consulting company Arroyo Consulting LLC

—

Arroyo Consulting is a nearshore/offshore professional workforce solutions firm that specializes in IT and software development with operations in the US, Colombia, Mexico and India. Arroyo reported unaudited revenues of approximately $16.2 million in fiscal year 2022.

“We are excited to add this strategic platform to BGSF, which allows us to offer software development and IT consulting services and solutions using resources located outside of the U.S.,” said Beth Garvey, BGSF’s Chair, President, and Chief Executive Officer. “Our customers have been asking for offshore and nearshore solutions, and we know that the Arroyo team will provide us with the people and expertise needed to expand our high-value business consulting and managed service platforms.”

The acquisition of Arroyo:

Adds global delivery capabilities, enhancing our systems and custom software application development, testing, and ongoing support for customers, ensuring they have the right people in the right place at the right time;

Expands BGSF’s presence into Latin America and India, adding nearshore and offshore software development locations in Medellin, Colombia and Telangana, India.

Expands our recruitment and retention of IT talent, adding more than 300 skilled professionals; and Brings strategic pricing flexibility to enhance our customer relationships across several industries.

Luis F. Sanchez, General Manager of Arroyo Consulting, commented, “Arroyo and BGSF are identical in our commitment to our employees and our clients. We have a scalable model that is addressing the growing demand for nearshore and offshore resources. Combining the USA market presence of BGSF, with the global technical footprint of Arroyo, creates a powerful team in the IT consulting industry. I know that together we will be stronger and that the great culture that we have built at Arroyo will be made even stronger through this acquisition.”

Contact Info:

Name: Vijay

Email: Send Email

Organization: Arroyo Consulting LLC

Website: https://arroyoconsulting.net/



Release ID: 89097363

If you detect any issues, problems, or errors in this press release content, kindly contact error@releasecontact.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 8 hours.