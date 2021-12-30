Bible Seminar on "What Jesus Told is Achieved in Today's World"

Amid a global decline in the religious population, a clear explanation of the Bible has drawn over 140,000 believers to the church and the attention of millions.

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "Shincheonji Online Seminar: Testimony on the Parables of the Secrets of Heaven and Their True Meanings" is held by Shincheonji Church of Jesus, the Temple of the Tabernacle of the Testimony. This round of seminars focusing on understanding parables written in the Bible in the New Testament will be on YouTube live-stream every Monday and Thursday on 10am (GMT+9) from January 3rd to March 28th.



Ms Park Miji gives graduation speech at the online 112th class graduation

Parables in the New Testament is the key element to understand the Secrets of the Kingdom of Heaven. Just as how the prophecy of the Old Testament was fulfilled at the time of Jesus in his First Coming, now, Jesus left his prophecy of the New Testament to be fulfilled "when the time comes" (John 16:25). And we are heading towards the true meanings of parables as the prophecy is revealed.

The previous seminars on the book of Revelation on YouTube were released in 24 languages, reaching 7 million views in 136 countries including 16,000 pastors as participants. 1,200 global church leaders in 57 countries have signed MOUs with the church to boost international cooperation and exchanges for educational support.

Pastor Jerry Hagerman of Wayside Mission Church in Virginia, USA, said, "I want to be able to grow in the word and to teach our congregation and help bring them from death to life. I want to be one with God's kingdom and have open communication."

Peu Research Center's National Public Opinion Reference Surveys in December 2021 reported that only 3 out of 10 adults in the US are now religiously unaffiliated. The most affected is the Protestant among Christian denominations that has shown steady decrease from 52% in 2007 to 40% in 2021.

This trend follows another investigation from Lifeway Research in Nashville that state most Americans consider Jesus as a historical fact but religiously have no biblical knowledge about why he came. Only 9% of 1,005 respondents knew that his mission was to give open words (fulfillment) of the Old Testament.

Contrary to the decrease in traditional denominations, over 140,000 people have joined the Shincheonji Church of Jesus after the Bible education course since 2019 and the subsequent COVID-19.

Across the world, more and more people are experiencing diseases, disasters, and hardships due to COVID-19, thinking deeply about the meaning of life and suffering. Religion must be able to provide answers to these people. In the religious world where face-to-face activities are limited, education should reach out to every individual in local communities.

"Why Shincheonji Church appeals to people is the clear explanation of Jesus' mission in the New Testament," he continued.

(Watch the seminar by searching "Shincheonji Online Seminar: Testimony on the Parables of the Secrets of Heaven and Their True Meanings" on YouTube or through the link https://www.youtube.com/c/ShincheonjiChurchofJesus)