Bible Society of Singapore Digitally Transforms its Mission's Approach with HokuApps to Stand United with the Community Amid Covid-19

With the "SowGood" App, the Supporters and Followers of the Bible Society Can Read an E-Bible, Discover Christian Events, Watch Inspirational Videos, and More on their Android and iOS devices While Remaining Covid-Safe.

SINGAPORE, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bible Society of Singapore partnered with HokuApps , a global player in next-generation enterprise mobility services located in Singapore, to build a mobile app that can integrate its plethora of services, goods, and resources into one application that will be made free to all. By consolidating all of these functions and tools into one central platform, all of their supporters and donors will be able to navigate it with ease and have convenient access to all the services which they require anytime and anywhere. With the Covid-19 situation and the restrictions on large-scale social gatherings, the Bible Society found a much greater value in their new mobile app than they expected during these difficult times.

The Bible Society of Singapore is one of 147 Bible Societies that work throughout the world to make the Word of God accessible to all people through translations, publishing, distributing, and literacy programs. Working across 200 countries and territories, the Global Missions Agency has always recognized the value of adopting new technology from traditional print to video and new digital media. Considering the positive impact of digital transformation in the 21st Century, the Bible Society decided to make the transition to a cloud platform for maximizing their reach and engagement with the community.

The mobile application HokuApps developed for the Bible Society of Singapore, called "SowGood" is much more than simply a copy of the Bible in electronic form. It's a complete hub available for both Android and iOS where, in addition to reading the Bible electronically, users can watch insightful and edifying Christian videos; browse and register for various Christian-related events and ministries; explore enriching Christian articles; discover and register for various Christian-related events and ministries; browse and register for future tours organized by the International Bible Experiences (IBEx), and purchase a whole range of products from Bible Resource Centre (BRC) and Sower Essentials.

"We were blessed with a fruitful and successful partnership with HokuApps and look forward to future opportunities for further collaboration," said Blaine Uy, Senior Manager, Communications and Media Centre of The Bible Society of Singapore. "Thanks to the app, the Christian community throughout Singapore will now have the opportunity to access relevant updates and information to online events, as well as meaningful resources amid the Covid-19 situation."

"We were very happy to partner with the Bible Society of Singapore to expand its mission work with the aid of modern digital technology," said Arif Gafar, Director of Sales at HokuApps. "We are glad to have been a small part of their great mission and will continue supporting them to the best of our abilities."

