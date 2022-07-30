BIC Hits The Race Track With Jack Le Brocq In Australia And New Zealand

MELBOURNE, Australia, July 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BIC announces today a partnership with Australian professional racing champion, Jack Le Brocq. Starting this Sunday at the Supercars OTR SuperSprint at The Bend Motorsport Park in South Australia, Le Brocq will compete in the six remaining events of the year with the support of BIC, and serve as a brand ambassador for the Company.



BIC is proud to partner with Australian professional racing champion, Jack Le Brocq.

With broad appeal and fans flocking back to the track after two years of lockdowns, Supercars races are fun, family friendly events centered around excitement and engagement. With its mission to bring joy to everyday life, BIC will tap into this feeling and leverage the partnership with Le Brocq to drive brand awareness across its three main product categories of lighters, shavers, and stationery.

"BIC is renowned for products that perform with precision, a quality that also just happens to be essential to win on the racetrack. Jack is an incredible example of confident control in all conditions, which makes him a perfect partner for us," said Mark O'Sullivan, General Manager of BIC APAC.

BIC has a long track record of supporting athletic events, including BIC teams at the Tour de France and Prost Grand Prix, as well as through communication campaigns with world-class athletes that have left an indelible mark on their sport including Wayne Gretzky, John McEnroe, Olympic medalist Simone Manuel, and most recently, Katie Ledecky, the most decorated female swimmer of all time.

For more information, please visit www.bic.com.

ABOUT BIC

A world leader in stationery, lighters and shavers, BIC brings simplicity and joy to everyday life. For more than 75 years, the Company has honored the tradition of providing high-quality, affordable, essential products to consumers everywhere. Through this unwavering dedication, BIC has become one of the most recognized brands and is a trademark registered worldwide. Today, BIC products are sold in more than 160 countries around the world and feature iconic brands such as BIC ® Kids, BIC Flex™, BodyMark™ by BIC ®, Cello ®, Djeep ®, Lucky ® Stationery, Rocketbook ®, Soleil®, Tipp-Ex®, Us.™, Wite-Out®, Inkbox™ and more. In 2021, BIC Net Sales were 1,831.9 million euros. The Company is listed on "Euronext Paris," is part of the SBF120 and CAC Mid 60 indexes and is recognized for its commitment to sustainable development and education. It received an A- Leadership score from CDP. For more, visit about.bic.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, Twitter, or YouTube.

