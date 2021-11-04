Big Ass Fans Launches Clean Air System, the New Powerful Airflow System

Available now in Hong Kong, the Clean Air System ensures a cleaner, healthier, and safer space for customers

HONG KONG, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Big Ass Fans (BAF), an industry-leading airflow mechanical and industrial engineering company, launched its new powerful airflow system, the Big Ass Fans Clean Air System, at the International Property Management and Procurement Expo in Hong Kong today.

Poor air ventilation has been proven to play a role in spreading viruses in indoor environments, and the World Health Organization (WHO) also recognises biological and chemical indoor air pollution as public health risks. In Hong Kong, offices and public places must meet specific indoor air quality (IAQ) targets, which have been increased for some venues due to the pandemic. For example, catering business operators and restaurateurs are required to conduct a minimum of 6 air changes per hour or install air purifiers that meet specified specifications.

The BAF Clean Air System was introduced to enhance cleaner air circulation. It comes in a suite of products equipped with two types of technologies – Ion and ultraviolet (UV-C). Both leverage the power of airflow to make proven air treatment methods more effective, reducing harmful viruses, bacteria, and pathogens to create safer, healthier spaces. Verified through independent third-party laboratory tests, the fans' airflow and integrated air treatment technology significantly reduce the number of viruses, bacteria, and other airborne pathogens in minutes.

The UV-C specific fans, such as Haiku®, can generate powerful airflow to circulate air into an upper-room UV zone and recirculate it back to the space quietly and efficiently, ensuring maximum comfort for occupants in commercial and residential spaces.

The ion-specific fans are integrated and retrofitted with BAF proprietary bipolar ioniser technology to deliver elevated ion concentrations to occupied spaces in industrial and commercial locations. The fans' airflow moves massive amounts of ion-enriched air, significantly reducing viruses, bacteria, and pathogens in minutes.

To strengthen its offerings in Hong Kong, BAF has appointed Top Goal Engineering Co., Ltd., as its local authorised distributor for BAF products across the different segment and industries.

"With Hong Kong working towards achieving carbon neutrality by 2050, more businesses are looking at ways to become more energy-efficient and environmentally friendly. Aligned with our sustainability efforts, our High Volume Low Speed (HVLS) fans and Haikus will provide commercial and residential customers access to more eco-friendly cooling options, enabling them to enjoy the benefits of the latest technology while consuming only a fraction of the energy of a typical HVAC system. Big Ass Fans launching of the new Clean Air System using UV-C and ion technology will strive to provide a safer and cleaner environment for everyone," said Kevin Yap, Sales Director, Asia at Big Ass Fans.

BAF started in the United States over two decades ago. Since then, it has been designing and building fans that are unparalleled in quality, unmatched in durability, and unrivalled in performance. The company now has offices in Singapore, Australia, and Canada, and its fans are installed in warehouses, factories, commercial spaces, and homes all around the world, including Hong Kong.

One of BAF's first few projects in Hong Kong was with the country's first zero-emission building, Zero Carbon Building (ZCB). BAF installed Big Ass Fans® 11 Essence®, one Powerfoil®X and six Haiku® fans to further improve ventilation, localise cooling, and distribute conditioned air. The system is much more efficient than standard air conditioning, helping ZCB maintain optimum ventilation while strengthening its status as the premier eco-building in Hong Kong.

BAF products are designed to supplement or replace energy-intensive means of cooling, such as air conditioning. The fan motors are energy-efficient, and the airfoils are designed to be aerodynamic, providing plenty of air movement for large industrial spaces and year-round energy savings. By incorporating BAF fans into building automation systems and using controls, energy savings become easy and automated.

Additionally, BAF SpecLab® software provides customers with a data-backed airflow solution that clearly showcases product performance. For new projects, the team will construct a detailed 3D layout of a facility's interior and recommend airflow solutions with precision and accuracy using computational fluid dynamics (CFD).

BAF's products also meet safety standards worldwide. They come with BAF patented Airfoil Restraint System, which features durable nylon straps that extend from hub to winglet, suspending the fan's airfoils in the event of severe impact damage. The Airfoil Restraint System keeps people, products, and property out of harm's way.

The International Property Management and Procurement Expo is happening from today until 6 November at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre. BAF's booth located at Hall 1D, Booth #J-1 is showcasing a range of products including Black Jack®, Aireye and Powerfoil® D, all with ion technology, as well as Yellow Jacket® and Sidekick.

About Big Ass Fans:

Starting in 1999, Big Ass Fans pioneered the high-volume, low-speed (HVLS) fan industry by introducing large industrial fans to agricultural spaces. Recognising the fans' versatility, our customers began to install them in warehouses, factories, commercial spaces, and homes. With each new application, our engineers set out to design the perfect solution to meet our customers' needs. Our dedication to innovation has led us to develop the industry's first silent motor technology, smart fan controls and automation, and air disinfection technologies. For more information about Big Ass Fans, visit bigassfans.com and cleanairsystem.com.