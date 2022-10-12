BANGKOK, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Big C Supercenter Public Company Limited, a retail store under BJC Group unveils strategies to meet consumers' needs in maintaining leadership in Thailand's retail through the launch of marketing campaigns that include discounts, exchanges, and giveaways to help revive the economy in preparation to welcome foreign tourists.



Big C, Thai Leading Shopping Center Launches Marketing Campaign to Welcome Foreign Tourists

Mr. Aswin Techajareonvikul. Chief Executive Officer & President of Berli Jucker Public Company Limited and Big C Supercenter Public Company Limited., said that "Big C Ratchadamri located in the heart of the city and well-liked by tourists offers a unique shopping experience to everyone. We are to exhibit more Thai products on our shelves with new design of products that comprise more than 1,000 OTOP or One Tambon One Product items. Highlight on the list of Thai products are: Durian, Mangosteen, Crispy Vegetables, and Fruits as well as ready-made ingredients such as Pad Thai, Curry, Instant Noodles including Snacks and Beverages from Thai brands to meet the needs of foreign customers who are looking for products for consumption and to bring back as souvenirs."

Big C offers special promotions at Rajdamri Store beginning today until November 4, 2022. Discounts and gifts with popular local Thai brands such as Confanti, Tropical, Green Day, Hershey, Lotte and Lobo are available for shoppers. There will also be special activities, selfies with 8 landmarks of Thailand such as Thai Giants, tuk-tuks, pole swings, dancers, elephants, Thai boxers. Big C has set up a free shopping bag at the customer care desk on the 2nd floor to make shopping easier.

"We have offered products that will add more satisfaction to tourists and also are giving opportunity to bring OTOP products and Thai processed agricultural products into our stores,"

Mr. Veerachart Khamglad, Senior Vice President Commercial Dry Food, Big C Super Center Public Company Limited added.

A range of top-notch cuisine is proudly offered by Big C Food Center to greet visitors. In addition, customers who spend 1,500 Baht or more at Big C Plaza retailers will also receive a free cloth bag from Naraya, in the BOHO design, only available at Big C, Ratchadamri.

Big C has also launched an online store on the Weixin Mini Program. It is considered as a pioneer in international e-commerce services offering better online purchase experience. All-in-one spot for making purchases, conducting business, and obtaining after-sales services that will let Big C connect with massive Chinese consumers who are already familiar with Big C products. To order them, simply go online and wait for home delivery.

According to Dr. Piyawan Piyapong, First Executive Vice President - Digital Platform, Big C Supercenter Public Company Limited, "Customers can also use Big Points to exchange for a discount on purchases of up to 500 baht with a variety of goods chosen by Big C from the days of October 13 through October 16, 2022, when 1 point is equal to 1 baht. Additionally, Big C gathers all discount coupons for users, making it easier for them to apply discounts through the Big C Application and Line Big C TH."

"Through this campaign, we welcome the opening of the country to international customers traveling to Thailand after the Covid-19 crisis. We think that this effort will encourage both Thais and foreigners to go out and spend more. Additionally, it is a campaign that will greatly increase the flow of currency across the nation. This is expected to reflect in sales growth in comparison to the previous year, the fourth quarter will see an increase of more than 500 million baht." Mr. Aswin concluded.