Big Data Exchange (BDx) Announces Partnership With Zuora to Launch New Digital Product Bundles

BDx selects Zuora to fully digitize the 'quote-to-cash' experience and offer customers exciting digital services

HONG KONG, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Big Data Exchange (BDx) , a pan-Asian carrier-neutral data center cluster, and Zuora are working together to give customers more insight and innovative product bundles. Zuora is a leading cloud-based subscription management platform provider. By implementing its Zuora Billing and Zuora CPQ software, BDx offers a fully digitized quote-to-cash experience to its customers.

"As BDx works on an expanding range of digital offerings to accelerate our customers' digital journeys, billing systems will have to continually offer new features and capabilities," says Sujit Panda, CTIO of BDx. "Zuora was an unequivocal choice in helping us bring more automated subscription features to our customers."

The use of automated tools within data centers is becoming even more essential. During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, data centers with robust automated systems resulted in substantially differentiated experiences for customers. The partnership helped BDx automate most of the quote-to-cash processes and bring more complex digital offerings to market quickly.

"We're thrilled to help BDx win in the subscription economy era by helping them innovate and test new subscription offerings for their customers," said Marc Gagne, General Manager, Asia-Pacific, at Zuora. "Zuora will allow BDx to quickly capitalize on new opportunities, release and monetize new functionality, and leverage the underlying data to create more personalized subscriber experiences."

Beginning this month, customers can access their billing information through BDx 360° , the company's customer portal that provides them with a holistic view into their infrastructure investments. BDx 360° allows customers to manage their services from anywhere at any time.

To learn more about BDx's additional locations, colocation services, managed services and more, visit www.bdxworld.com .

About BDx

Big Data Exchange (BDx) is a Pan Asian data center cluster with sites throughout Hong Kong, mainland China and Singapore. Its unique hybrid cloud, connectivity and colocation solutions offer unparalleled security and reliability for the IT infrastructure of its global clientele. As a carrier-neutral provider, BDx creates a secure hybrid ecosystem with its BDx SoftConnect, BDx Armour, and BDx Single Pane offerings, providing connectivity solutions across Asia. By using BDx automated modules, BDx is able to provide customers with a level of customization that rivals competitors in efficiency and cost, offering them the ability to manage physical racks with the same ease as working in public clouds. To learn more, visit www.bdxworld.com or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

BDx Media Contact:

Jaymie Scotto & Associates (JSA)

pr@jsa.net

About Zuora, Inc.

Zuora provides the leading cloud-based subscription management platform that functions as a system of record for subscription businesses across all industries. Powering the Subscription Economy®, the Zuora platform was architected specifically for dynamic, recurring subscription business models and acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that automates and orchestrates the entire subscription order-to-revenue process seamlessly across billing and revenue recognition. Zuora serves more than 1,000 companies around the world, including Box, Ford, Penske Media Corporation, Schneider Electric, Siemens, Xplornet, and Zoom. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, Zuora also operates offices around the world in the U.S., EMEA and APAC. To learn more about the Zuora platform, please visit www.zuora.com .

Zuora Media Contact:

press@zuora.com

Logo - https://mma.prnasia.com/media2/1086297/BDx_Logo.jpg?p=medium600

Related Links :

http://www.zuora.com