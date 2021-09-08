Big Data Exchange (BDx) Announces Strategic Partnership with NOVA TECH to Meet Growing Cloud Demands Across the Asia-Pacific

HONG KONG, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Big Data Exchange (BDx), a pan-Asian data center cluster, announces that it has partnered with NOVA TECH to provide customized cloud services and additional bandwidth options in its China and Singapore data centers. NOVA TECH focuses on providing valuable cloud solutions and services to help customers accelerate digital transformation.

With this partnership, customers in BDx's NKG1, CAN1, and SIN1 facilities now have direct access to NOVA TECH's critical connectivity and network solutions, including multiprotocol label switching (MPLS) and IP LAN (IPL) services. Amid a growing demand for cloud computing across this region, NOVA TECH's cloud services will present a myriad of benefits for Asia-Pacific companies looking to migrate workloads or develop hybrid, public or private cloud strategies.

"NOVA TECH has strategically placed PoPs (Points of Presence) in our NKG1, CAN1 and SIN1 facilities, providing an optimal environment for connectivity that allows enterprises to reach a broader audience while accelerating cloud deployments," says Bill Gao, EVP & CEO for BDx Greater China. "At the same time, NOVA TECH customers gain access to state-of-the-art colocation environments across eastern and southern China, as well as Southeast Asia, where they're expanding their services. Together, we can better serve financial institutions, OTTs (Over the Top) customers and multinational corporations to meet their growing requirements in some of the world's leading digital markets."

This partnership comes on the heels of a string of announcements for BDx, including the launch of its newly built NKG1 facility in Nanjing, China. In May, the company expanded capacity at its SIN1 facility in Singapore to 8MW. In Guangzhou, China, the company's CAN1 data center recently received the Tier III standard maintainable upgrade, which further enhances BDx's ability to support customer demand. All BDx colocation customers will receive 3Cs internet as well as cloud interconnect options to Huawei Cloud, Microsoft Azure, Alibaba Cloud, Tencent Cloud, Baidu Cloud, U Cloud and AWS.

About BDx

Big Data Exchange (BDx) is a Pan-Asian data center cluster with sites throughout Hong Kong, mainland China and Singapore. Its unique hybrid cloud, connectivity and colocation solutions offer unparalleled security and reliability for the mission-critical IT infrastructure of its local and global clientele. As a carrier-neutral provider, BDx delivers a secure hybrid ecosystem with innovative connectivity solutions to enterprises, OTTS, financial services and more. With its automated modules, BDx allows enterprises to manage physical racks with the same ease as working in public clouds, as well as an unmatched level of customization. BDx was founded in 2019 and maintains headquarters in Hong Kong. To learn more, visit www.bdxworld.com or follow BDx on Twitter and LinkedIn.

