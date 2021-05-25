Big Data Exchange (BDx) Expands Capacity at Its SIN1 Singapore Data Center to 8MW

High Demand Singapore Market Gets Much Needed Data Center Capacity

HONG KONG, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Enterprises and cloud providers seeking colocation capacity in Singapore, the fifth-largest global data center market and gateway to Asia, now have a real option available. Today, Big Data Exchange (BDx) , a pan-Asian carrier-neutral data center cluster, announces completion of the first phase of capacity upgrades at SIN1, its Singapore data center, adding 2MW of vital capacity.

Upgrades to BDx's SIN1 facility include four floors and an extra 8MW of IT capacity later this year. This will take the total capacity to 14MW, up from 3.6MW when BDx acquired the facility last year. The capacity upgrade also improves energy efficiency by 20%.

"Data center services are in high demand in Singapore because of its strategic location," says Mayank Srivastava, SVP of Design, Build & Hyperscale Engagement for BDx. "The added capacity makes BDx one of the few network dense, carrier-neutral facilities that can meet the needs of new and existing customers in Singapore."

SIN1 holds an UpTime Tier 3 Design Certificate, and SS564 GreenMark Gold Plus, TVRA, ISO27001 and PCI-DSS certifications.

About BDx

Big Data Exchange (BDx) is a Pan Asian data center cluster with sites throughout Hong Kong, mainland China and Singapore. Its unique hybrid cloud, connectivity and colocation solutions offer unparalleled security and reliability for the IT infrastructure of its global clientele. As a carrier-neutral provider, BDx creates a secure hybrid ecosystem with its BDx SoftConnect, BDx Armour, and BDx Single Pane offerings, providing connectivity solutions across Asia. By using BDx automated modules, BDx is able to provide customers with a level of customization that rivals competitors in efficiency and cost, offering them the ability to manage physical racks with the same ease as working in public clouds. To learn more, visit www.bdxworld.com or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

