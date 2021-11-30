Big Data Exchange (BDx) Expands Digital Footprint in Hong Kong With China Telecom Global

HONG KONG, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Big Data Exchange (BDx), Asia-Pacific's premier data center, colocation and hybrid cloud solutions provider, announces today a new agreement with China Telecom Corporation Limited (China Telecom) , one of the world's largest providers of integrated telecommunication services. This agreement will now bring China Telecom's expanded local, global and trans-China network coverage services to BDx's HKG1 and HKG2 facilities, two of Hong Kong's leading data centers.

China Telecom's added points of presence (PoPs) in HKG1 and HKG2, will strengthen customers' rapid digital expansions into leading markets through China Telecom's high-performing network capabilities, including 223 overseas PoPs across 41 countries. Increasing opportunities for enterprises to expand their international reach is critical within the Hong Kong market, one of the world's top financial hubs. This region's stable economic environment will continue to make it an ideal destination for financial institutions, as well as a growing number of technology companies, all of which require world-class colocation and connectivity.

"As our customers look to Hong Kong to connect to their customers and meet today's growing digital requirements, we remain committed to creating partnerships that foster growth in one of Asia-Pacific's top data center markets," says Bill Lee, Regional Head of Hong Kong and China for BDx. "With China Telecom's network PoPs now in our diverse Hong Kong data centers, our customers can take advantage of accessing unmatched local, global and trans-China network coverage."

The addition of China Telecom's services to HKG1 and HKG2 gives customers access to greater redundancy, aiding in their disaster recovery and business continuity efforts. BDx customers will also gain access to all China Telecom services, such as private lines, global internet access and trans-SINO traffic.

In addition to operating two world-class facilities in Hong Kong, BDx has data centers in Singapore and China and is expanding its footprint into other growing Asia-Pacific markets. To learn more about BDx, visit bdxworld.com .

About Big Data Exchange (BDx)

BDx is Asia-Pacific's premier data center, colocation and hybrid cloud solutions provider. Led by a globally recognized team, BDx empowers enterprises to scale across the world's most influential markets. With ultra-modern facilities spanning China, Hong Kong and Singapore, BDx goes beyond space and power to deliver next-gen solutions. Its innovative portfolio includes BDx 360°, a digital, enhanced-DCIM platform providing customers insight into colocation infrastructure and IT workloads across BDx data centers. BDx's commitment to boosting sustainability has resulted in partnering with renewable power suppliers and forging coalitions to develop groundbreaking technologies and digitally transform its facilities. The company is vigorously expanding its presence into emerging regions to meet the growing digital requirements of hyperscalers, multinational, and financial services enterprises.

