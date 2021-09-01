Big Data Exchange (BDx) Inks Agreement with Red Dot Analytics to Increase Sustainability Across Its Asia Pacific Data Centers

HONG KONG, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Big Data Exchange (BDx) , a Pan-Asian data center cluster, has entered into an agreement with Red Dot Analytics (RDA) to digitally transform BDx's facilities, empowering them to be more efficient and sustainable. The first phase of the three-year project with RDA, a Singapore-based pioneer in the industrial artificial intelligence (AI) space, will focus on cooling and PUE optimization at BDx's facilities in mainland China, China Hong Kong and Singapore.

This agreement enables BDx to identify inefficiencies throughout its facilities by leveraging RDA's Data Center Solution that integrates AI-driven applications and automation. As a result, BDx will gain deep insight into its data center life cycle management, delivering lower energy costs, less human error and increased capacity utilization. Ultimately, BDx will reduce its carbon emissions and footprint, which is critical as the demand for digital continues to increase the need for data centers.

Technological advances are especially in demand in Singapore, which is home to one of BDx's data centers. Singapore supplies approximately 60% of data center needs across the Asia Pacific region, however a data center moratorium has been implemented while government officials address concerns over data center sustainability. Data centers comprise 7% of the nation's total electricity consumption, due in large part to the cost of cooling data centers in order to protect equipment from the hot, humid environment.

"RDA's artificial intelligence-based technology will provide visibility into our systems to identify ways we can increase performance and sustainability without compromising the safety standards required for mission-critical infrastructure," says Jeremy Yew, COO for BDx. "This focus on energy and operational efficiency will help us advance our operations and increase our quality of service."

Through its digital twin technology model, RDA creates critical infrastructure in the physical world and optimizes it with the use of AI-based applications. The company's advancements in sustainability and predictive maintenance allow mission-critical data center operators, like BDx, to keep providing needed connectivity in a more efficient environment.

"BDx will have a stronger ability to identify and prevent potential hotspots and other thermal safety concerns within the data center," says Professor Yonggang Wen, Chief Scientist at RDA. "Cooling regulation and optimization will result in a PUE optimization of up to 5%. The increased efficiencies will lead to additional savings for BDx and its customers in a more sustainable environment."

About BDx

Big Data Exchange (BDx) is a Pan-Asian data center cluster with sites throughout China Hong Kong, mainland China and Singapore. Its unique hybrid cloud, connectivity and colocation solutions offer unparalleled security and reliability for the mission-critical IT infrastructure of its local and global clientele. As a carrier-neutral provider, BDx delivers a secure hybrid ecosystem with innovative connectivity solutions to enterprises, OTTS, financial services and more. With its automated modules, BDx allows enterprises to manage physical racks with the same ease as working in public clouds, as well as an unmatched level of customization. BDx was founded in 2019 and maintains headquarters in Hong Kong. To learn more, visit www.bdxworld.com or follow BDx on Twitter and LinkedIn .

About Red Dot Analytics Pte Ltd

Red Dot Analytics Pte Ltd (RDA) is a spin-off from Nanyang Technological University Singapore. RDA focuses on commercialising an award-winning cognitive digital twin solution to digitalise, optimise and automate data centre operations and management for business continuity and sustainability. To learn more, visit www.rda.ai/

