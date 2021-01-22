Big Data Exchange (BDx) to Launch Shared Business Continuity Plan Workspaces Across Its Data Centers

BDx's Business Continuity Plan (BCP) Workspaces to Offer Flexible Leasing Programs and an Exciting Coworking Environment to Complement Disaster Recovery Planning

HONG KONG, Jan. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Big Data Exchange (BDx) , a pan-Asian carrier-neutral data center cluster, will introduce Business Continuity Plan (BCP) Workspaces, a shared office space program that will enable its customers with a unique and secure way to work, collaborate and access their IT infrastructure colocated inside BDx facilities. With the first phase to launch this spring, BDx's new BCP Workspaces provide customers with flexible leasing options, modern workspaces, and amenities across BDx's state-of-the-art data centers. The all-new shared BCP Workspace environments will benefit enterprises who are looking for short or long-term options while providing rapid access to their infrastructure during emergency situations or as part of their disaster recovery efforts.

"The ability to quickly access IT infrastructure is a large part of our customers' business continuity and disaster recovery plans, and we want to provide a way for them to quickly and securely do that when it matters most," says KC Tse, Director of Operations for BDx. "BDx's shared workspace is a cost-efficient solution that reduces the amount of time and budget spent traveling between customer offices and our facilities. It also decreases the cost of utilities, and it helps our customers invest in their employees by giving them access to brand new office space in close proximity to their IT infrastructure with several first-rate amenities."

BDx's BCP Workspaces will create shared seating at all BDx data center locations across Hong Kong, Singapore and mainland China, including NKG1 in Nanjing, which is set to launch early this year. Companies can customize their leasing plan to occupy the amount of space and terms that work best for their needs. In addition to BCP Workspaces, tenants will be able to access fully furnished meeting rooms, a cutting-edge video conference area, an on-site café, stocked pantries, bottomless coffee, high-speed internet and more. Private suites will also be available for companies with long-term needs.

Maintaining a secure data center and shared workspace environment remains a top priority for BDx. Authorized access to the BCP Workspaces will require a secure personal QR code, among other rigid security measures.

"Our remote hands service will continue to be available, but our BCP Workspaces plan will be a solution for customers that require a physical presence," says Tse. "The shared workspace will help us build relationships with our customers by providing a positive environment inside a dynamic data center space. It will also foster camaraderie within the IT industry by bringing together professionals with a common interest from different industries."

Contact BDx to learn more about its customizable BCP Workspaces leasing options. To learn more about BDx's data centers, colocation services, managed services and more, visit www.bdxworld.com .

About BDx

Big Data Exchange (BDx) is a Pan Asian data center cluster with sites throughout Hong Kong, mainland China and Singapore. Its unique hybrid cloud, connectivity and colocation solutions offer unparalleled security and reliability for the IT infrastructure of its global clientele. As a carrier-neutral provider, BDx creates a secure hybrid ecosystem with its BDx SoftConnect, BDx Armour, and BDx Single Pane offerings, providing connectivity solutions across Asia. By using BDx automated modules, BDx is able to provide customers with a level of customization that rivals competitors in efficiency and cost, offering them the ability to manage physical racks with the same ease as working in public clouds. To learn more, visit www.bdxworld.com or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

