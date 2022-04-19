BigBlue Energy Officially Releases Kickstarter Campaign for New Emergency Power Source Cellpowa 2500

SHENZHEN, China, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As the leader in the field of portable power station solutions, BigBlue Energy Inc has officially announced its newest Kickstarter campaign: BigBlue Cellpowa2500 All-In-One Emergency Power Source. This emergency portable power source is their smallest 1800Wh LiFePO4 Power Station, used for power outages and outdoor adventures. With BigBlue Cellpowa 2500, customers can enjoy the convenience of a high-powered portable station to back up their energy needs for up to three days.

The size and design of the BigBlue Cellpowa 2500 make it easy and convenient to carry around. With dimensions totalling only 384*274*325mm (15.12*10.79*12.8in) and weighing a little over 25 kilos (55 lbs), it remains the smallest 1843Wh power station available in the same price range as other similarly branded items. For consumer convenience, it also features an AC charger that can plug into a regular power outlet and charges up to 80% in only 90 minutes, leaving more time to enjoy the outdoors and more. Or, if preferred or in a pinch, BigBlue Cellpowa 2500 offers solar charging with the additional purchase of six compact solar panels. For a full list of charging capabilities and power source information, check out the Kickstarter campaign.

With three different tiers within the Kickstarter campaign, there remains a few different price options. For the full list of perks and more product information, visit the Cellpowa2500 Kickstarter.

BigBlue Energy Inc, headquartered in Spokane Washington, professionally manufactures portable solar generators with more than 1,000 employees. BigBlue remains the leader in the field of portable power station solutions as well as manufacture, develop and sell portable LiFePO4 energy storage and solar panels, and foldable solar chargers. Learn more about BigBlue by visiting https://bigblue-tech.com.