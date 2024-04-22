BigG Hair: The Journey of 12 Years Dedicating to the Hair Extension Industry and Supporting Community Development

BigG Hair, a leading manufacturer of high-quality hair extensions, proudly celebrates its milestone of 12 years in brand development and unwavering commitment to the global hair extension industry. Concurrently, the brand emphasizes its dedication to annual charity activities aimed at community development.

Since its establishment in 2012, BigG Hair has embarked on an impressive journey from a small enterprise to a position of prominence as one of the leading hair extension brands. Through relentless effort, the company has expanded from a modest factory in Nam Dinh province, Vietnam, to a sprawling facility covering 100,000 square meters. The company's workforce has grown from 3 salespersons and 20 craftsmen to over 150 employees and 400 skilled craftsmen. In 2023, BigG Hair further extended its reach by opening an additional office at Lake Worth Rd, Greenacres, USA, expanding its global market presence and increasing its total number of departments to 5.

Mr. Tony, CEO of BigG Hair, shares, "We continuously strive to instill confidence and beauty in millions of customers worldwide." He further asserts, "No matter what hairstyle you desire, we can fulfill it."

From its inception, BigG Hair has been deeply committed to giving back to the community and making a positive impact. Recognizing education as the key to a brighter future, BigG Hair allocates a portion of its profits to establish an annual charitable fund of nearly $90,000. Through various initiatives and programs, the company actively addresses critical social issues, supporting education, healthcare, environmental conservation, and other essential causes.

In late 2022, BigG Hair completed the construction of a nursery school in Lao Cai, Vietnam, benefiting children in mountainous regions. The company initiated a scholarship program, providing financial aid for tuition fees, contributing 1 million VND per month to ensure underprivileged children have access to education without financial burdens. Moreover, BigG Hair offers free English classes to the children of its craftsmen, facilitated by widespread support from employees.

Mr. Tony, CEO of BigG Hair, shares his perspective on philanthropic efforts, stating, "We believe that by investing in these charitable activities, we can create a ripple effect of positive change and foster a more inclusive and compassionate society. It is our honor and privilege to have the opportunity to give back and be a force for good. Together with our employees, partners, and customers, we aim to build a better future for the people around us."

Following Green business, BigG Hair commits to environmental sustainability. The company implements measures to minimize the environmental impact of its products and encourages sustainable practices in its operations. Simultaneously utilizing chemical-free hair processing techniques to reduce negative environmental effects and promote using recycled packaging materials to minimize waste and encourage recycling efforts.

