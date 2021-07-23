KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bigo Live, the global leading live streaming platform, invites Malaysians to experience the streets of the bustling Malaysian night markets virtually through Bigo Pasar Malam, the platform's first e-commerce online marketplace event. Featuring 50 of Bigo Live's own broadcasters, the special event will be held on the 23rd and 30th of July 2021 from 8 -10 pm, offering products ranging from clothing, snacks, gadgets, accessories, homeware, as well as cosmetics and skincare, among the many categories.



Bigo Live Brings the Night Market Home with “Bigo Pasar Malam”

Bigo Pasar Malam will be accessible via a Pasar Malam tab created on the platform specially for this event. Through this tab, users can participate in the marketplace where local hosts will be plying their wares. Bigo Live users can also stand to benefit from special combo deals, free postage, free gifts and more promotional offers when purchasing from vendors during Bigo Pasar Malam.

The extensive lockdowns and the restrictions on travel have changed the way Malaysians live and affected the livelihoods of many. In the spirit of #KitaJagaKita, Bigo Live strives to look after the growing ecosystem of content creators, offering a viable, additional channel for generating extra income and exposure for their own businesses.



Bigo Pasar Malam is also the first among many e-commerce activations lined up that are aimed at uplifting the community. Offering the best deals and promotions to users of the platform, the event will connect the local communities and provide engaging content accessible from the safety and comfort of their homes.

To walk the virtual streets of Bigo Pasar Malam, please download the Bigo Live app here (iOS, Android).



About Bigo Live

Bigo Live is one of the world's fastest-growing livestreaming social communities where users broadcast in real-time to share life moments, showcase their talents and interact with people from around the world. Bigo Live has around 400 million users in over 150 countries and is currently the market leader in the livestreaming industry. Launched in March 2016, Bigo Live is owned by BIGO Technology which is based in Singapore.