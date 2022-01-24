BIGO LIVE Celebrates the Success of Its First 100 Days on Discord

Providing Easier Success Opportunities for Creators

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BIGO LIVE , a global leader in live streaming and creator economy, recently launched its server on Discord , the talk, text, and video communications service that offers a new way to connect with communities. Established BIGO content creators, bubbling influencers and fans alike will now have more networking opportunities on the popular messaging board platform.

As a further commitment to this working relationship and to celebrate the first 100 days of connecting the two communities, a variety of BIGO creators have been hosting on-demand AMA (Ask Me Anything) sessions across both platforms. These sessions have allowed creators to share the crafts of their trade, professional tips, and insight into their successes as influential creators on BIGO. Some featured AMAs that have taken place to date include:

Guitargod is one of the most tried and true hosts streaming on BIGO LIVE today. When he's not channelling his inner Jimmy Hendrix playing everyone's favorite songs and riffs on guitar, you'll likely find him discussing with fans what it's like streaming on BIGO, his amazing set up and music culture.





playing everyone's favorite songs and riffs on guitar, you'll likely find him discussing with fans what it's like streaming on BIGO, his amazing set up and music culture. Princess Audrey , has been a premier host for BIGO LIVE in all things fashion, lifestyle and gaming. Audrey consistently brings a bright and exciting stream to her fans with amazing gameplay, fun commentary and gaming culture commentary.





, has been a premier host for BIGO LIVE in all things fashion, lifestyle and gaming. Audrey consistently brings a bright and exciting stream to her fans with amazing gameplay, fun commentary and gaming culture commentary. Kitty has been on BIGO LIVE for over three years and it's completely changed her life. She normally streams lifestyle content, talking about fashion and her passion for figure skating. You can also catch her singing and competing in the BIGO Voice competition!

Users can now join BIGO LIVE's brand new Discord server to learn more about becoming a BIGO influencer and experience the live engagement, by joining BIGO LIVE's channel and downloading BIGO LIVE on the App Store or Google Play .

About BIGO LIVE

BIGO LIVE is one of the world's fastest-growing live streaming social communities where users broadcast in real-time to share life moments, showcase their talents, and interact with people from around the world. BIGO LIVE has around 400 million users in over 150 countries and is currently the market leader in the live streaming industry. Launched in March 2016, BIGO LIVE is owned by BIGO Technology, which is based in Singapore.