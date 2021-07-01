Bigo Live launches BIGO Trivia Night to bring Malaysians together during lockdown

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bigo Live , the global leader in livestreaming content, is delighted to announce the launch of BIGO Trivia Night, a series of virtual competitions where teams are challenged to see who has the greatest knowledge of trivia. Held exclusively on the Bigo Live app, the competition will be livestreamed from Monday, 5 July to Monday, 12 July at 9pm MYT daily, providing users a platform to connect, interact and celebrate the spirit of togetherness from the safety of their screens.



Bigo Trivia Night is happening from 5 July – 12 July

The extension to the recent Movement Control Order 3.0 (MCO 3.0) leaves many Malaysians seeking respite from having faced the struggle of isolation in the name of safety. The Malaysians who have separated themselves from loved ones and communities have added to the prevalence of depressive, anxiety and stress symptoms in Malaysia. To overcome this, research suggests that Malaysians have contributed to seismic consumer and ecosystem shifts that have advanced the Malaysian internet sector in unimaginable ways, putting it in a stronger position than ever since the lockdown. According to the e-Conomy SEA 2020 report by Google, Temasek and Bain & Company, 8 out of 10 Malaysian users view technology as very helpful during the pandemic and has become an indispensable part of their daily lives. Considering this, BIGO Trivia Night is a turn-key solution to provide those affected with a safe platform for connecting with wider society, to combat the lockdown blues together with meaningful interactions as a community.

Bigo Trivia Night will see a total of 24 teams battle it out during the preliminary livestream sessions held between Monday, 5 July and Saturday, 10 July. Teams with the highest scores from each session will move ahead to the semi-finals on Sunday, 11 July where the top two highest performing teams will earn a spot in the grand finals on Monday, 12 July. They will stand a chance to win RM 3,000. Registrations are currently open to the public aged 18 and above. Interested parties can download the Bigo Live app here to register for an account, and use their Bigo IDs to register for the competition via this link here.



Download Bigo Live, register for an account for free, and register by commenting on the linked post

Participants and viewers can also look forward to an appearance by local Malaysian band, XPOSE. Best known to Malaysians for hit songs "Maafkan Ku", "Sandiwara", and "Seru", XPOSE will be performing live on Monday, 12 July, and viewers will also get an exclusive opportunity to interact with the band during the livestream.



Xpose will be performing on the finale of Bigo Trivia Night, 12 July, 9pm

"COVID-19, along with the ongoing MCO, has impacted the way we interact with one another and has greatly affected the lives of many Malaysians. As the market leader in the livestreaming space, it is heartening to see Bigo Live leverage its popularity to give back to the local community and provide such meaningful and interactive content to viewers during this difficult period. While we are unable to perform live, we are glad to be able to come onto Bigo Live and perform for Malaysians during the competition. We look forward to making BIGO Trivia Night a memorable one for all," XPOSE said.

Bigo Live strives to become the go-to source for interactive and engaging entertainment while empowering users with an exciting new social language. The livestreaming platform continues to create exclusive opportunities for the community to interact and engage with one another, their favourite local celebrities, influencers and artists from the comfort of their homes.

"Bigo Live has been on a mission to provide the engaging and meaningful content for our users. Throughout this tumultuous period, we are committed in our mission to deliver a platform to inspire action and engage users, whether it is inside or outside the app, by providing a safe way for users to connect and interact with each other. Bigo Trivia Night welcomes our users to participate in a fun and educational environment to ease the lockdown journey, as we collectively strive to be a healthier, safer nation," said a Bigo Live spokesperson.

Since the start of the COVID-19 outbreak, Bigo Live has launched a series of initiatives and curated contents by broadcasters around the world that aims to connect and give back to different communities during these trying times. These included a fundraising event in support of Islamic Relief Malaysia's COVID Emergency Appeal Food Aid, and a fundraising concert held in collaboration with Malaysian hip-hop group K-Clique in support of MyKasih Foundation.

Most recently, Bigo Live hosted popular Malaysian YouTuber and influencer Isa Isarb (BIGO ID: isaisarb) for his Ramadan cash giveaway in April, and popular Malaysian actor-singer Nazim Othman (BIGO ID: nazimothman) for a special two-night only interactive fan-meet livestreaming session in March.

