KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bigo Live, the global leading live streaming platform, invites Malaysians to feast on the King of Fruits this durian season with the Musang King Sale livestream. During the special livestream, Bigo Live will host local durian sellers, Charles, popular Malaysian YouTuber (Bigo Live ID: CharlesTee) and Risteena, Malaysian local actress (Bigo Live ID:Risteena) who will be offering the famous Musang King variety from a low promotional price of RM1.



Bigo Live Launches Musang King Durian Sales Livestream

The durian season has been hampered this year with lockdowns and rising infection cases, and the restrictions on travel have negatively impacted sales for local vendors. To address this, Bigo Live will provide durian sellers an alternative platform to supply durians to Malaysians to enjoy their favourite fruit from the comforts of home.



Charles will be offering one box of Musang King for RM1 (limited to 100 boxes) during his livestream on 17 July 2021 at 9.30pm. On the other hand, Risteena will be offering one kg of Musang King for RM1 (limited to 200kg) on 19 July 2021 at 5pm.

With the enhanced movement control order in place throughout the country restricting daily life and routines, Bigo Live strives to bring joy and positivity to Malaysians by becoming the go-to source for interactive and engaging entertainment. In line with this mission, Bigo Live will launch similar deals in the near future and make it more widely available to users across the country.

To catch the livestream, please download the Bigo Live app here (iOS, Android).



