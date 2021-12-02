Bigo Live Remains Committed to Ensuring Content Safety While Bringing Local Malaysian Communities Together

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bigo Live, the leading global livestreaming platform, has pledged that it remains committed to ensuring content safety and improving content moderation for its users on the platform. Bigo Live's latest commitment comes off the back of a successful series of campaigns organised in Malaysia as part of the platform's ongoing efforts to bring local communities closer together during the COVID-19 pandemic-induced Movement Control Order (MCO).

Bigo Live uses Artificial Intelligence (AI) as a foundation to create a more engaging, world-class immersive interactive experience for its users. The platform uses a proprietary AI online content management system (CMS) that enables automatic review and management of user-generated content. This technology allows Bigo Live to filter inappropriate and illegal content based on localized sensitivities within 60 seconds.

"We are proud to be one of the pioneers shaping the future of livestreaming, and our number one priority is our community's safety. As we enter our next stage of growth in Malaysia, we remain committed to ensure that our platform continues to be safe for our users and provide them with a platform to engage and enjoy entertaining and interactive content," a Bigo Live spokesperson said.

Other awards that serve to reinforce Bigo Live's commitment to building an entertaining yet safe platform for users and communities includes APAC Insider's Most Innovative Livestreaming Tech Company 2021, the IT World Award's Hot Company of the Year (Artificial Intelligence), the Singapore Business Review Technology Excellence Award 2020, the Gold Award for the 2020 Best Mobile App Awards, and its stellar ranking amongst the Top 10 Artificial Intelligence companies in Singapore and Malaysia. Most recently, Bigo Live entered a partnership with Bark Technologies, the award-winning content monitoring and screen time management service, which will focus on digital safety for youth and broadcasters on the Bigo Live platform.

"We have a zero-tolerance policy against any criminal or illegal activity and have developed rigorous policies and processes to combat such activities. Together with our industry-leading technology, we are committed to providing an inclusive platform for all our users and empowering them to showcase their talents and exercise freedom of expression in a safe and responsible manner. To date, we have a 99 percent success rate in keeping illegal content off our the Bigo Live platform with an average of 390 daily bans of illegal content," a Bigo Live spokesperson continued.

Bigo Live has grown rapidly since its founding in 2016 to emerge as an international industry leader in the livestreaming industry, amassing over 400 million users across 150 countries. The platform has also proved popular in Malaysia, achieving a 20 percent year-on-year growth in live users. A testament of the platform's success and growth over the years, Bigo Live was ranked 6th on App Annie's 'Top Apps Worldwide' by consumer spend in 2021 and remains one of the top 10 social apps measured by downloads across 119 countries.

Over the past year, Bigo Live has launched a series of initiatives to help spread positivity, joy, and hope to the local Malaysian communities as the country navigates the MCO period. This includes the launch of Bigo Marketplace, an e-commerce initiative aimed at helping local Malaysian micro-enterprises and small and midsize businesses (SMBs) leverage Bigo Live's growing user base to increase brand exposure and facilitate sales conversions. The launch of Bigo Marketplace followed the conclusion of Bigo Live's first e-commerce online marketplace event 'Bigo Pasar Malam', held on 30 July and 6 August 2021, which saw over 100 Bigo Live broadcasters offering products from for sale from their own businesses.

Other initiatives include the Musang King Sale livestreaming event, which saw Bigo Live providing local durian vendors with an alternative platform to supply durians to Malaysians from the comforts of their home, interactive fan meet-and-greet sessions with local Malaysian celebrities such as Isa Isarb and Cik B, and community building events such as 'Tiwalah Bersama Bigo', a Quran recitation competion, and Malaysia's first online eating competition 'Bigo x Merdeka Eating Competition'.

"As we continue to contribute to the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, we look forward to bringing the best of Malaysia's talents and content creators to our users. Following the success of past events, we hope to build on this momentum to bring local Malaysian communities together and continue to spread joy, hope and positivity as we carry on into the new year," a Bigo Live spokesperson added.

About Bigo Live

Bigo Live is one of the world's fastest-growing livestreaming social communities where users broadcast in real-time to share life moments, showcase their talents and interact with people from around the world. Bigo Live has around 400 million users in over 150 countries and is currently the market leader in the livestreaming industry. Launched in March 2016, Bigo Live is owned by BIGO Technology which is based in Singapore.