Bigo Live Shines a Spotlight on Indigenous Creators Through Educational Livestreaming Panels in Recognition of NAIDOC Week 2021

SYDNEY, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In recognition of Australia's Indigenous culture and history, global live-streaming app, Bigo Live, is hosting three livestreaming panels in celebration of NAIDOC week taking place between 4th-11th July.

Through informative panels showcasing a diverse group of Indigenous peers and talent, Bigo Live is shining the spotlight onto their creators, providing them with a platform to share their stories and encourage positive connections between different communities.

True to this year's NAIDOC week theme, 'Heal Country', the three panels are designed to encourage conversation on Aboriginal communities nationwide, covering various topics touching on tradition, education, the future and culture.

Money raised during each of the panels will go directly to the panellists and will help to better fund their ideas, assist with their missions and ladder up to a stronger interconnectedness throughout the community.

"Celebrating NAIDOC Week is one of the most important times of the year for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Peoples. As an Official Bigo Host, I am glad to have the unique opportunity to share my culture as an Aboriginal man and my experiences across my networks which span from the Oceania to the United States and Asia," says Bigo Live Creator, Blayke Tatafu. "I look forward to participating in these educational panel discussions and celebrating the values and culture of our community during this important time."

Bigo Live Livestream Schedule:

Boomalli Aboriginal Artists Co-operative

Wednesday 7th July, 6:00pm - 7:00pm AEST

About: This panel will be led by three indigenous artists: Wanita Lowe, Nioka Lowe-Brennan and Maddison Gibbs. Conversations will focus on how the aboriginal arts collective, Boomalli, hopes to continue building awareness to the indigenous arts community, the importance of art and expression at Boomalli and how these tie into 'Heal Country'.

Panel host room's Bigo Live ID: 758082690

Merrilee McNaught, Educator, Musician and First Nations Advocate

Thursday 8th July, 7:00pm - 8:00pm AEST

About: Teacher and performer, Merrilee McNaught will be hosting a panel with CEO of Wingaru Education Mrs. Lesley Woodhouse and Miss Tanna Draper Nagas, teacher and First Nations Advocate, talking to the new national curriculum from an aboriginal perspective, the importance of children's education and their role in aboriginal history.

Panel host room's Bigo Live ID: blayke_

M ichele Scarcella, Aboriginal Health Management Advisor and Chef

Friday 9th July, 5:00pm - 6:00pm AEST

About: Board Director with MBA from INSEAD and PhD in Entrepreneurship, Dr. Antonio Dottore interviews Aboriginal Health Management Advisor and chef, Michele Scarcella on bush tucker traditions and methods. Michele will look to highlight different regional practices through the lens of his intercultural background given his Aboriginal-Italian heritage. Their unique experience showcases that technology, social media, and live-streaming can be forces for good - spreading messages and information for mutual understanding.

Panel host room's Bigo Live ID:756243703

Users can join the panel they are interested in by just downloading Bigo Live on App Store or Google Play and following the corresponding host room ID.

Acknowledgement of Country

Bigo Live acknowledges the Traditional Custodians of the many First Nations lands on which we live and create from. We recognise the continuing connection to Country and the diversity within Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander culture. We pay our respects to their Elders, past, present and emerging.

About Bigo Live

Bigo Live is one of the world's fastest-growing live streaming social communities where users broadcast in real-time to share life moments, showcase their talents, and interact with people from around the world. Bigo Live has around 400 million users in over 150 countries and is currently the market leader in the live streaming industry. Launched in March 2016, Bigo Live is owned by Bigo Technology, which is based in Singapore.