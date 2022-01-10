Bigtincan Announces Bigtincan for Salesforce on Salesforce AppExchange, the World's Leading Enterprise Cloud Marketplace

Bigtincan's customers can now benefit from a powerful recommendation engine

WALTHAM, Mass., Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bigtincan ® (ASX:BTH), a global leader in sales enablement automation, today announced the general availability of Bigtincan for Salesforce on Salesforce AppExchange, empowering customers to intelligently serve up enablement resources and insights within the CRM. Bigtincan's data science approach delivers relevant content and training within Salesforce using a powerful recommendation engine — allowing their customers to efficiently deliver personalized buying experiences using relevant content and knowledge.

Integrated directly with Salesforce, Bigtincan for Salesforce is currently available on AppExchange at https://appexchange.salesforce.com/appxListingDetail?listingId=a0N3u00000PFVBcEAP .

Bigtincan for Salesforce

Bigtincan's comprehensive enablement solution addresses the needs of sellers, managers, marketers and administrators. Sellers can quickly find the most relevant content for their opportunities, share it with their prospects, and track engagement without leaving Salesforce. Managers can deliver bite-sized training just-in-time, based on opportunity characteristics from within Salesforce, where their reps spend the majority of their time. Marketers want to know which content is most effective in order to optimize resources on popular topics and formats as well as identify content gaps across various opportunity characteristics. The Bigtincan for Salesforce solution allows marketers to validate the value of their work in supporting sales success.

Bigtincan for Salesforce incorporates one of the world's leading recommendation engines to assist administrators in ensuring that the right content is delivered to the right user at the right time without the need to spend hours or even days and weeks setting up and maintaining a traditional tag-based recommender. The Bigtincan for Salesforce recommender uses a combination of advanced data science techniques to constantly update and refine how content is recommended to users.

"The new Bigtincan for Salesforce solution uses AI to recommend content and training, taking the guesswork out of your sales team's success," said Debra Cancro, SVP of Bigtincan's Data Products Group. "The system learns about the way our customer's companies and products are set up—delivering a solution that is truly unique to each customer's business." The solution is administrator-friendly, allowing a non-technical person who understands how the business engages with customers and prospects to easily set the system up and integrate source content repositories.

"Bigtincan for Salesforce is a real game-changer for administrators, managers, marketers, sellers, and ultimately our customer's customers," said Rusty Bishop, CMO of Bigtincan. "With the ease of deployment for administrators, productivity and performance increases for sellers, insights into training and content effectiveness for managers and marketers, and customer engagement notifications, companies can be confident their teams are buyer-ready and can deliver a personalized, first-class buying experience."

The new Bigtincan for Salesforce solution enables sellers to waste no time reaching out to the most engaged prospects. Sellers are notified instantly when and how buyers have interacted with shared content using detailed engagement metrics that are served up right within Salesforce — reducing the guesswork involved in deciding when to follow up.

"Bigtincan for Salesforce is a welcome addition to AppExchange, as they power digital transformation for customers by enhancing seller performance," said Woodson Martin, GM of Salesforce AppExchange. "AppExchange is constantly evolving to connect customers with the right apps and experts for their business needs. Bigtincan is committed to helping Salesforce users bring to life the buying experience of the future for their customers."

Bigtincan for Salesforce is available now on the Salesforce AppExchange at https://appexchange.salesforce.com/appxListingDetail?listingId=a0N3u00000PFVBcEAP .

To learn more about Bigtincan, visit www.bigtincan.com .

About Salesforce AppExchange

Salesforce AppExchange, the world's leading enterprise cloud marketplace, empowers companies, developers and entrepreneurs to build, market and grow in entirely new ways. With more than 6,000 listings, 9 million customer installs and 117,000 peer reviews, AppExchange connects customers of all sizes and across industries to ready-to-install or customizable apps and Salesforce-certified consultants to solve any business challenge.

Salesforce, AppExchange and others are among the trademarks of salesforce.com, inc.

About Bigtincan

Bigtincan is helping the world's leading brands facilitate the buying experience of the future. Everything we offer is designed to be smart, flexible, and easily adapted to unique business processes with highly personalized experiences that people and brands love. We're on a mission to help companies deliver branded buying experiences that are engaging, personalized, provide value and guide people to the best decisions with confidence. Innovative companies like Nike, Guess, Prudential, and Starwood Hotels trust Bigtincan to enable customer-facing teams to intelligently prepare, engage, measure and continually improve the buying experience for their customers. For more information about Bigtincan (ASX: BTH), visit: www.bigtincan.com or follow @bigtincan on Twitter.

