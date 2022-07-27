Bigtincan Declares August 3rd National Sales and Marketing Collaboration Day

New national day recognizes traditionally siloed departments joining forces to bring customers an unmatched buying experience

WALTHAM, Mass., July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bigtincan (ASX:BTH), the global leader in sales enablement automation, today announced the first-annual National Sales and Marketing Collaboration Day . The inaugural event will take place on Aug. 3, 2022 – marking the start of Sales Enablement Month – and will celebrate the two teams coming together with various tools and technologies that empower sellers and foster seamless buying experiences for all.

"While National Salesperson Day exists and National Marketing Operations Day is celebrated each year, there is not a single day that recognizes the two traditionally siloed departments working closely to establish lasting client relationships," said Rusty Bishop, Bigtincan Chief Marketing Officer. "A sale is typically the outcome of both teams collaborating in an effort to satisfy a client's needs and wants. National Sales and Marketing Collaboration Day is intended to recognize the two groups banding together and highlight the work that both do that lead to strong and flourishing businesses across the country, and even more so, happy customers."

Organizations and individuals can celebrate National Sales and Marketing Collaboration Day with a variety of events, including a happy hour for marketing and sales teams, an off-site networking session, or a joint lunch. The event should be designed to help build comradery between the two teams, which directly correlates to efficiency and effectiveness – driving better business outcomes overall.

For more information about National Sales and Marketing Collaboration Day and ways to celebrate, visit the Bigtincan blog .

