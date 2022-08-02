Bigtincan Unveils Analytics Experience and Delivers Enhancements to Award-Winning Sales Enablement Platform

Sales enablement automation leader continues to provide tools to enhance

the buying experience of the future

WALTHAM, Mass., Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bigtincan (ASX:BTH), the global leader in sales enablement automation, today introduced the Bigtincan Analytics Experience, as well as several other product enhancements delivered in the last quarter. The new features continue to empower Bigtincan's customers to create engaging and informative buying experiences that guide customers to smart purchasing decisions. The Bigtincan Analytics Experience monitors adoption in all three of its hubs – Learning, Content, and Engagement. Through enhanced tracking and interface improvements within each hub, Bigtincan is fulfilling its promise to continually improve customer buying experiences and empower sales and client-facing teams with actionable insights to be customer-ready.

"Bigtincan has built incredible momentum in 2022 and the new features we have announced this quarter are a testament to that growth," said David Keane, Co-Founder and CEO of Bigtincan. "We pride ourselves on providing our customers the best new technology features in sales enablement. By continuously looking for opportunities to enhance our existing products through direct customer feedback we are setting the standard for the new era of sales enablement."

Bigtincan's new product features include:

The Bigtincan Analytics Experience

Bigtincan's new Analytics Experience features identify actionable insights that address issues, make improvements, and ultimately ensure and demonstrate program effectiveness. The enhanced dashboard allows users to:

Quickly gauge the state of content and platform usage through a highly visual and dynamic dashboard

Create customer dashboards that surface insights that matter most to their specific success

React swiftly to significant events and unusual activities to allow employees to intervene early and avoid negative impact

Monitor program participation and health to identify the most and least engaged representatives to drive adoption and success

Check that users are actively sharing content and understand how recipients are interacting with it

A Fresh Look for Brainshark Learning

New updates to Brainshark Learning provide a fresh and modern experience that streamlines the user interface design while maintaining the same reliable functionality customers rely on. This technology is integrated into the Bigtincan Learning Hub to provide an enhanced user experience within the platform.

Customers can now leverage:

Table and card views that display contextual course details more clearly

Collapsible filters which help teams find courses more quickly

More visual indicators enabling them to quickly assess progress with assignments

Customizable highlight colors to create a more branded experience

These innovations continue to unify the Bigtincan product suite with a common look and feel, and the new design updates integrate the suite of products by using common elements and approaches to organize and display information.

Advanced Search Feature in Content Hub

Bigtincan introduced advanced search features to Content Hub to save sellers time and help them find their content even more quickly and efficiently. Now sellers can filter before or after their search, find individual pages within their files, and see their results – pages, files, and content – on one scrollable screen.

Once the content is identified, sellers can create customized content-backed sales pitches for their buyers by adding pages or files to the hub's built-in PitchBuilder right from the results screen.

Unified Branding in the Engagement Hub

Bigtincan continues to improve its sales enablement platform through a unique merger and acquisition strategy. In 2020, Bigtincan acquired ClearSlide to complement its content management and sales readiness learning solutions. To solidify the merging of the new brands, Bigtincan introduced an improved look and feel to ClearSlide to integrate the Bigtincan brand while giving the dashboard a cleaner and more modern interface. With these improvements to Engagement Hub , customers benefit from sleeker navigation and streamlined information that is easier to understand at a glance.

The Bigtincan solution and approach to sales enablement is flexible and can be easily adapted at any stage of business growth. Customers can deploy one, two, or all three Hubs depending on their needs, and the solution can be personalized to reflect each customer's brand and unique processes. More information on these products, as well as Bigtincan's full product suite, can be found at www.bigtincan.com/platform .

About Bigtincan

Bigtincan is helping the world's leading brands facilitate the buying experience of the future. Everything we offer is designed to be smart, flexible, and easily adapted to unique business processes with highly personalized experiences that people and brands love. We're on a mission to help companies deliver branded buying experiences that are engaging, personalized, provide value and guide people to the best decisions with confidence. Innovative companies like Nike, Guess, Prudential, and Starwood Hotels trust Bigtincan to enable customer-facing teams to intelligently prepare, engage, measure and continually improve the buying experience for their customers. For more information about Bigtincan (ASX: BTH), visit: www.bigtincan.com or follow @bigtincan on Twitter.