Commercial cost-cutting platform Recession Resister has announced bill negotiation services to help print shop owners lower expenses.

The newly announced service accompanies bill auditing technology that automatically identifies and refunds mistaken invoice overages and an energy efficiency program that can cut expenses linked to HVAC use by 10%-30% percent. Recession Resister’s negotiation platform works on behalf of print shop owners to eliminate hidden fees, reverse overages, and reduce expenses on a range of utilities.

Despite an evolving digital landscape, print remains a vital medium for many businesses' daily operations. Companies such as engineering firms, architecture firms, construction, and creative agencies still rely heavily on print shop services. To help print shop owners keep fixed expenses like gas, water, electricity, telecommunications, security, and waste management at a minimum, cost-cutting platform Recession Resister now offers negotiation services that automatically secure refunds and better utility rates, according to a recent announcement.

“Millions of Americans are overpaying on their utility bills to the tune of $60 billion per year, and today’s businesses are not far behind in how much they’re being overcharged,” says a spokesperson for Recession Resister. “We help businesses pay less for the exact same services they’re getting now. We don’t charge for our services unless we lower our clients’ bills, and then we split the savings 50-50. For print shop owners, this means they’ll get the same or better utility services for a lot less money.”

The negotiations team at Recession Resister says most business owners don’t notice when they’re being overcharged for services such as internet, phone, gas, water, or electricity. Prices can increase consistently over time, and coding errors that the layperson wouldn’t understand can lead to a buildup in expenses. There are also hidden fees and other service fees that can lead to hundreds of dollars in wasted monthly spending.

The aim of Recession Resister is to reduce their clients’ expenses automatically so business owners can focus on daily operations without having to scan years of invoices or speak with service provider representatives to try to claw back rates and secure refunds.

The company’s energy efficiency and energy auto-switching program can optimize HVAC systems' performance and ensure businesses are partnering with the most cost-effective provider. For owners in the printing sector, this can lead to substantial savings on month-over-month expenses.

