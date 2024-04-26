Bill Negotiation Service Launched To Help Laid-Off Employees Cut Expenses

Recession Resister is pleased to be bringing their new budget sustainability enhancing bill savings platform to individuals who have recently been laid off and need to lower their outgoing expenses.

Recession Resister’s new platform, which they have called Bill Saver, has been designed specifically to help individuals and households who are feeling the squeeze because of a recent layoff and who need to improve their financial outlook. The nationwide financial firm is confident they can cut the vast majority of a person’s monthly bills and utilities, so they can wait to take the right job, not just the next offer they get.

More information is available at https://recessionresister.com/

The team of expense auditors and managers who developed Bill Saver for Recession Resister has seen that it now takes longer than ever to secure a new job. As a recent report on CNBC explained, in 2024 it takes on average nearly two months to find a job, including at the entry level.

With 44% of Americans having no "rainy day" funds—which according to the New York Post is just $1,000 in savings—the Recession Resister team has also seen that many people cannot weather this lapse in income while they are searching for a new job; and, as such, get rushed to accept any offer that comes their way.

That's why they are pleased to be offering their new Bill Saver platform on a no-save, no-pay basis with no upfront costs to new clients.

Recession Resister encourages anyone who has been recently laid off, is between jobs, or just needs to lower their expenses and enhance their budget sustainability to send them their monthly bills. This includes electricity, water, phones and internet, cable TV, security bills, and more.

The expense managers at Recession Resister will scour these bills looking for opportunities to have overcharges refunded and will also negotiate with a customer’s service provider on their behalf to get them a better rate.

Recession Resister can also offer clients the opportunity to enroll in their new energy auto-switching program, which has collectively saved their customers over $1 million.

A spokesperson for the team behind Bill Saver said, “There’s no fee to begin our services. For most bill categories, we’ll go to work negotiating on your behalf and split 50% of the savings with you when we successfully lower your bills. And if we find that you’re already on a great plan and we can’t save you money, you pay us nothing. Now that’s peace of mind!”

For more information, visit https://recessionresister.com/

