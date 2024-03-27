Bill Negotiation Service For Law Firms To Reduce Office Overhead Costs Announced

Recession Resister has launched a new bill savings service for law firms that want to reduce financial waste and increase their profit margins.

—

In a field that often demands expansive and impressive office spaces, Recession Resister knows that the operational costs for law firms tend to run high, which is why they have launched their new tailored bill savings service, which is designed to help firms cut their energy and utility costs and other overheads.

More information is available at https://recessionresister.com/

The expense analysts and financial auditors behind Recession Resister also know that, although wholesale energy prices are tipped to fall slightly this year, many consumers will fail to see a difference on their bill unless they are in the position to renegotiate their plan and compare service providers, and in fact many market observers predict rates will still continue to rise for consumers.

This is why Recession Resister is pleased to be offering their specialist bill savings services. Their team not only knows how to bargain with providers but also how to find the best rates nationwide.

Now, for those law firms that want to stay ahead on an ongoing basis, they can also offer their unique energy auto-switching service, an annual review which will allow firms to take advantage of the cheapest energy costs as providers change and update their plans.

A spokesperson said of the new service, “We keep a close watch on rates and trends and analyze available plans, looking for, and often negotiating, the best value for you. Once we find or negotiate the right plan for you, your enrollment is automatic. Every year we evaluate your plan at your renewal date to ensure you’re still saving or switch you, if not.”

Beyond energy, Recession Resister will implement the same negotiation process to offer a law firm savings on their gas, water, phone and internet bills. If a law firm has additional costs like waste management, security, pest control, payroll, water deliveries and more, they will also search for the most competitive rates available.

All the expense analysts' services are offered on a no-save, no-pay system, where Recession Resister simply deducts their fee from the savings they provide a firm, an incentive they believe reflects their commitment to smart and efficient financial waste-reducing solutions.

Their spokesperson added, “There’s no risk to you in signing up for our services. You pay nothing unless we can save you money.”

For more information, visit https://recessionresister.com/

Contact Info:

Name: Brian Richards

Email: Send Email

Organization: Recession Resister

Address: 11923 NE Sumner St STE 687470, Portland, Oregon 97220, United States

Website: https://recessionresister.com



Release ID: 89125324

Should there be any problems, inaccuracies, or doubts arising from the content provided in this press release that require attention or if a press release needs to be taken down, we urge you to notify us immediately by contacting error@releasecontact.com. Our efficient team will promptly address your concerns within 8 hours, taking necessary steps to rectify identified issues or assist with the removal process. Providing accurate and dependable information is central to our commitment.