Bill Negotiation Service Online Retailers: Expense Reduction Solution Announced

Recession Resister, a fast-growing expense savings platform, has a new service for online retailers who want to maximize their savings potential and profits by minimizing costs.

Recession Resister is pleased to be expanding their services so that they can help both individuals, families and small businesses alike, including online retailers. With their comprehensive expense savings service, which they call Bill Saver, they are confident they can reduce an online retailer’s major monthly bills, making more room for profit.

The team of expense managers behind Recession Resister appreciates that Americans are now paying more for their bills than ever before and that more Americans are struggling to pay both personal and small business bills. As MarketWatch recently reported, 4 in 10 Americans now have difficulty paying their bills in full each month.

Recession Resister has also seen that the rising cost of living combined with stagnant wages has encouraged many Americans to diversify into small businesses and side hustles, especially into online retail and e-commerce businesses. However, according to Shopify, the average profit margin for an e-commerce store in 2024 is under 10%.

What this means is that many people are working harder to make ends meet, and paying proportionately more to cover basic expenses like electricity, water, internet, telecom, and more.

This is what Recession Resister is pleased to be tackling with Bill Saver. Their smart expense-saving solution works on multiple levels to bring significant savings to their customers.

The team of expense managers behind Recession Resister can audit their customers’ prior bills, looking for any errors, overcharges or undisclosed hidden increases that can be refunded to a customer, and can also negotiate for a better rate on all future bills.

Because they know the industry and have collective bargaining power, they are confident they can secure a better rate for almost all their customers.

Recession Resister has seen that almost all customers are being overcharged by their service providers and they believe these savings can make a real difference to the financial sustainability of a small online retailer.

One happy customer who has started using Bill Saver said, “They’ve saved me over $1,500 on my electricity, my cable and my cellphone bills. So I couldn’t be happier. I’m able to take that money and reinvest that into my business to help me expand.”

Another said, “I thought I was pretty good at negotiating my own bills, but I submitted three bills and Bill Saver saved for me more than $1,700! There’s nothing to lose and everything to gain.”

Contact Info:

Name: Brian Richards

Email: Send Email

Organization: Recession Resister

Address: 11923 NE Sumner St STE 687470, Portland, Oregon 97220, United States

Website: https://recessionresister.com



