Bill Negotiation Service For Unemployed Professionals With No Upfront Fee—Update

Recession Resister announces a new update to its residential bill savings program aimed at unemployed professionals looking to reduce expenses.

—

Recession Resister said that its newly updated service is designed to provide immediate cost savings across a range of different contracts and is based on the idea that most families across the US don't realize they're overpaying.

More information can be found at https://recessionresister.com/

The service, called Bill Saver, works by clients uploading a copy of their bills, which can range from electricity and water bills to their internet contract. Afterward, the Recession Resister team will connect with each service provider individually to negotiate a better rate.

"How do you know if spending hours on the internet or on the phone trying to get a better deal will even work?" a company spokesperson states. "With Bill Saver, our smart technology and team of negotiation experts ensure you’re not being overcharged. We work to reduce your bills so you can sit back and enjoy the savings."

According to a recent HOP Energy report, one in five people had trouble paying energy bills on time in 2023, while 51% of respondents found their bills to be higher last year than the year before. Bill Saver aims to alleviate this by leveraging the company's expertise in energy auditing, utility bill switching, and energy efficiency consultations.

The service is offered at no upfront cost to users, as Recession Resister's business model relies on taking 50% of any savings generated through the program. This unique approach ensures that Bill Saver is accessible to those in need, particularly during periods of unemployment when every penny saved can make a significant difference.

The full range of Recession Resister services includes comprehensive energy audits, utility bill analysis and optimization, personalized recommendations for energy-efficient upgrades, and ongoing monitoring and support to ensure long-term savings.

One recent client said: "I didn’t even realize I could negotiate some of these bills. Bill Saver got me a lower bill for my cable, my internet, my cellphone, and my energy. And I didn’t have to do a thing to enjoy hundreds of dollars in savings. Thanks, Bill Saver!"

Interested parties can learn more at https://recessionresister.com/

Contact Info:

Name: Brian Richards

Email: Send Email

Organization: Recession Resister

Address: 11923 NE Sumner St STE 687470, Portland, Oregon 97220, United States

Website: https://recessionresister.com



Release ID: 89127830

Should you identify any discrepancies, concerns, or inaccuracies in the content provided in this press release or require assistance with a press release takedown, we strongly urge you to notify us promptly by contacting error@releasecontact.com. Our responsive team is committed to addressing your concerns within 8 hours by taking necessary actions to resolve identified issues diligently or guiding you through the necessary steps for removal. Our dedication lies in providing accurate and reliable information.