Bill Negotiation Service For Universities To Minimize Overhead Costs Announced

Premier commercial cost-cutting platform Recession Resister announces utility and telecommunication bill negotiation services for universities to help bring down overhead expenses.

—

The newly announced service was developed to help today’s universities facing a litany of financial challenges reduce overages in operational costs. Recession Resister offers a comprehensive range of expense-reducing strategies that can save businesses, organizations, and private or public institutions a substantial amount in wasteful spending.

More information is available at https://recessionresister.com

Today's universities are under intense pressure to rein in soaring overhead costs driven by aging HVAC systems, energy inefficiencies, and wasteful practices. Recession Resistor now offers targeted expense savings solutions that include utility rate renegotiations, an auto-switching service that partners the facility with a more cost-efficient provider, and extensive auditing of utility, water/sewer, waste management, and telecommunications costs to identify invoicing mistakes leading to continued overpayment. Recession Resister can have these overages refunded to the university and egregious billing amounts corrected for long-term savings.

“Most universities don’t know they’re overpaying for operational costs. Invoices can contain hidden fees, old charges, ‘gotcha’ fees, and increases in rates that were not discussed,” says a spokesperson for Recession Resister. “As a university administrator, your time is valuable. You can’t be expected to look into every single invoice dating back years. That’s our job. We identify all overblown rates, invoicing mistakes, and energy inefficiencies and have it all corrected, providing you with substantial savings going forward.”

Recession Resister's bill negotiation service is a three-part process that begins with a university administrator uploading all monthly invoices to the platform. In addition to utilities and telecommunications, bills can include satellite, waste management, and security services.

When billing mistakes are identified, or inflated provider rates detected, Recession Resister’s team of negotiators will contact the provider to have errors reversed and refunded, and rates brought down to the market default amount.

The company’s energy efficiency program reduces HVAC, and walk-in/reach-in cooler and freezer consumption, which can save a university between 10 to a staggering 80 percent in energy costs, (while also reducing their CO2 emissions.)

In alignment with their commitment to lowering overheads, Recession Resister does not charge an upfront fee. Instead, clients pay 50 percent of what the company saves on their behalf. Bill negotiations can begin instantly to minimize university overhead costs once Recession Resister has completed their audit.

Learn more at https://recessionresister.com

Contact Info:

Name: Brian Richards

Email: Send Email

Organization: Recession Resister

Address: 11923 NE Sumner St STE 687470, Portland, Oregon 97220, United States

Website: https://recessionresister.com



Release ID: 89125944

Should there be any problems, inaccuracies, or doubts arising from the content provided in this press release that require attention or if a press release needs to be taken down, we urge you to notify us immediately by contacting error@releasecontact.com. Our efficient team will promptly address your concerns within 8 hours, taking necessary steps to rectify identified issues or assist with the removal process. Providing accurate and dependable information is central to our commitment.