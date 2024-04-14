Bill Negotiation Tool For Local Businesses To Lower Expenses & Utilities Launch

Recession Resister has announced a new bill negotiation tool for local businesses that wish to lower their expenses and utilities costs.

—

Called Bill Saver, the aim of Recession Resister’s new negotiating tool is to bring small and independent local businesses the collective bargaining power they lack on their own when trying to secure a more competitive rate for their bills and utilities.

More information is available at https://recessionresister.com/

The team of financial auditors and expense analysts at Recession Resister appreciate that many local businesses have felt the squeeze during the cost of living crisis and that ongoing energy price rises, in particular, have put a strain on many businesses’ budgets.

That’s why with their new Bill Saver bill negotiation tool, they are bringing partnering local businesses the savings power of their economies of scale bargaining model.

Because Recession Resister represents many businesses in different industries, as well as thousands of personal clients, they both know the best rates available at any given time and can use their collective power to ‘lean on’ service providers to access both additional cost reductions and bonus plan add-ons.

The expense analysts said, “You’ve called your providers before, and you’ve probably spent plenty of time on hold or being transferred over and over again - and still didn’t get what you needed. We do this all day, every day. We know who to talk to and what to say to get you the absolute best deals available, which means lower prices for you.”

Understanding that beyond bills and utilities like telecom, water, gas, waste disposal, security, pest control, energy are typically the largest cost for a local business, Recession Resister has also launched an additional bill negotiation tool.

For those businesses in Connecticut, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, New Hampshire, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Rhode Island, Recession Resister can also offer their new energy auto-switching service. This annual review plan is designed to ensure that a business is always taking advantage of the cheapest rate for energy available in their state.

With Recession Resister as their trusted bill saving partner, the expense analysts believe a small local business can lower their operational costs by between 10-30%.

The financial auditors have a user-friendly online interface where interested businesses can quickly upload their bills and the firm works on a no-save, no-pay promise, which means businesses don't pay anything unless Recession Resister can save them money.

For more information, visit https://recessionresister.com/

Contact Info:

Name: Brian Richards

Email: Send Email

Organization: Recession Resister

Address: 11923 NE Sumner St STE 687470, Portland, Oregon 97220, United States

Website: https://recessionresister.com



Release ID: 89126600

Should you identify any discrepancies, concerns, or inaccuracies in the content provided in this press release or require assistance with a press release takedown, we strongly urge you to notify us promptly by contacting error@releasecontact.com. Our responsive team is committed to addressing your concerns within 8 hours by taking necessary actions to resolve identified issues diligently or guiding you through the necessary steps for removal. Our dedication lies in providing accurate and reliable information.