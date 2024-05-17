Bill Savings Platform To Reduce Financial Waste For Recent Layoffs Announced

Recession Resister has announced a new bill savings platform that has been designed to help people who have recently been laid off reduce financial waste as they look for work.

—

The team of financial managers behind Recession Resister know that, sadly, even if a person loses their job and source of income, their bills and outgoings do not stop. That’s why they have created Bill Saver, a new bill savings platform that aims to reduce a person’s monthly utilities and bills while they are searching for a new job, and for the long term.

More information is available at https://recessionresister.com/

With Bill Saver, people who have been recently laid off work can expect to save significantly on their monthly energy, water, internet, phone, TV, satellite and security bills, as well as for any other major monthly outgoings they have.

The financial managers at Recession Resister encourage people to submit all their bills and state that, outside of loans and debts like mortgages, medical bills and car repayments, they can negotiate almost all recurring bills. As their representative said, “We encourage you to upload additional bills in our ‘Other’ category during checkout so we can see if we can help you save even more money.”

As their bill savings platform has been designed specifically for people who have experienced a recent layoff and who are struggling to make ends meet, they offer Bill Saver with no upfront cost.

What this means is that interested users just need to upload their bills to the Bill Saver platform and then their financial managers will begin evaluating, auditing and renegotiating these bills on a contingency basis. The only way that Recession Resister makes money is by bringing savings to their customers.

The Recession Resister team appreciates that, alongside facing financial difficulty, people who have been recently laid off are often mentally exhausted and time-poor as they face the difficult and emotionally draining process of searching for work.

That’s why they have designed Bill Saver to both bring its users big savings, and to be an easy-to-use, seamless and hassle-free service.

As their representative added, “Our whole goal is to let you live your life hassle-free. Simply upload your bills, answer a few questions and we’ll take it from there so you can enjoy automatic savings without the hassle. You’ll only hear from us once we’ve finished negotiating your account or if we have an offer for you that involves any changes to your account.”

Bill Saver is now available across the US and anyone who wants to reduce financial waste and save on their monthly outgoings is encouraged to upload their bills.

For more information, visit https://recessionresister.com/

Contact Info:

Name: Brian Richards

Email: Send Email

Organization: Recession Resister

Address: 11923 NE Sumner St STE 687470, Portland, Oregon 97220, United States

Website: https://recessionresister.com



