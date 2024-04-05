Bill Savings Program For Non-Profits To Enhance Cash Flow Management Launched

Recession Resister has launched a new bill savings program for non-profits that need to lower their overheads in order to enhance their cash flow management and long-term financial sustainability.

The experienced expense analysts and bill negotiators at Recession Resister are now working with non-profits across the United States and sharing with them Bill Saver, their innovative approach to smart bill management. With Bill Saver, they are confident they can lower a non-profit's main bills and utilities.

Recession Resister is pleased to now be working with non-profits, which, like many small businesses, ultimately need to make more than they spend in order to keep running their operation. As a recent report by Non Profit Quarterly said, despite the name ‘non-profit’, non-profits need profit in order to stay operational, with their research suggesting that today only around 1 in 10 non-profits can comfortably fund their operating budgets.

Recession Resister appreciates that in a time of global conflict, a cost-of-living crisis, environmental concerns, and more, many non-profits have tried to expand their mission and help more people and communities, but do not always have the financial agility or capability to support these efforts.

As such, the bill negotiators will work with a non-profit to cut down on some of their major bills. This includes electricity, gas, water, phone and internet, waste, security, pest control, water delivery, payroll, and more.

The cash flow manager’s Bill Saver program is a multifaceted tool which is designed to work on four main levels: bill auditing, bill negotiation, energy auto-switching, and energy efficiency auditing.

Any interested non-profit can access the Bill Saver program through Recession Resister’s website and online bill management platform and they do not need to pay any fees upfront as the financial auditors will only deduct their fee if they bring sufficient ongoing savings to a non-profit.

As a spokesperson for the expense analysts and bill negotiators said, “Millions of businesses and non-profits are overpaying for their monthly expenses, including phone, cable, internet, satellite, security and more. But you can start saving on these expenses and put more money back into your business or charitable efforts, and it won’t cost you a dime unless you save. Just upload your bills, and you’ll receive half of any savings we negotiate on your behalf.”

With Bill Saver, Recession Resister is confident that it can help non-profits to reduce their overheads by between 10 and 30%. To date, they have helped their private customers save over $1 million.

For more information, visit https://recessionresister.com/

