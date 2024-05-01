Bill Savings Service For Lower Monthly Expenses For Career Transitioners: Update

Recession Resister is pleased to be offering career transitioners a new bill savings service that provides actionable insights about how to cut their expenses for a more balanced budget.

Recession Resister is specifically reaching out to career transitioners with their new bill-saving service, which they have called simply Bill Saver. The team of leading financial experts behind Recession Resister know that career transitioners in 2024 are often fighting rising costs and need to reduce their expenses while they search for a new job.

Recession Resister also understands that more people in the US are in unstable and temporary work arrangements, which often means more time between jobs and less income predictability and stability. According to TeamStage, over 36% or 57 million Americans have a gig work arrangement for either their primary or secondary job.

That’s why they have created Bill Saver, which they have designed to be a smart, effective, and fast way to reduce a career transitioner’s expenses. With Bill Saver, interested clients simply need to upload their bills onto the Recession Resister webpage and then a bill negotiator will work on obtaining better rates on their behalf.

Recession Resister says that the majority of customers who use their platform save over $1,000 annually on their bills, including their energy, water, phone, internet, TV, satellite, and security bills.

Through Bill Saver, career transitioners can have their old bills audited, looking for undisclosed rate rises and other errors that can be refunded. They can also have all their bills renegotiated. Recession Resister aims to get their clients both a cheaper rate and better service.

A representative from their team of financial experts said, “With Bill Saver, our smart technology and team of negotiation experts ensure you’re not being overcharged. We work to reduce your bills so you can sit back and enjoy the savings.”

As Bill Saver is designed specifically for people who need to improve their budget sustainability, Recession Resister offers the service on a no-save, no-pay basis. This means there is no upfront or ongoing cost to a client; Recession Resister just deducts their fee from the savings they generate for their clients.

As a financial firm that specializes in utilities and bills, Recession Resister has seen that most Americans are paying more than they should, and they are committed to showing people across the US how they can get more for less.

For more information, visit https://recessionresister.com/

