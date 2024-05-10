Bill Savings Tool To Enhance Budget Stability For Real Estate Agents Announced

Trusted expense management platform Recession Resister announces a bill savings tool developed to enhance budget sustainability for real estate agents.

This newly announced service was created to assist real estate agents in reducing their monthly expenses, providing support with cash flow during periods of income uncertainty. Given the unpredictable nature of the real estate market, Recession Resister’s expense optimization service can be crucial to maintaining financial stability, the team says.

Real estate agents often face challenges with cash flow due to the irregular nature of their income. Unlike businesses making consistent sales, real estate agents typically receive large payments from clients less frequently, often only a few times per year. This imbalance in cash flow can make it difficult to cover necessary expenses and manage finances effectively.

“We understand the importance of managing expenses and optimizing savings, especially in a profession like real estate where income is unpredictable,” says a spokesperson for Recession Resister. “Our bill savings tool is designed to alleviate this financial pressure and provide agents with the means to optimize cash flow.”

Recession Resister’s bill savings tool helps resolve cash flow challenges by identifying opportunities for cost reductions on essential expenses such as utilities, internet, television, satellite, cell phone, and home security services.

The platform works by having consumers upload their paid bills, which are then analyzed by the service's Bill Saver technology. Any billing errors and/or obsolete fees are identified and corrected, with overages refunded to the customer. This results in an immediate injection of funds and lowered monthly expenses going forward, the team says.

Recession Resister also scans for overblown utility rates which the company’s professional negotiators can have lowered on behalf of the customer by contacting service providers to renegotiate contracts. This can be particularly beneficial for consumers living in states with deregulated utility markets.

According to their research, Americans are overpaying for basic monthly services by $60 billion annually. As such, Recession Resister's platform is designed to ensure residents are paying only what’s owed for the services they use, and nothing more.

In line with this objective, Recession Resister does not charge an upfront fee for its services. Instead, users pay 50 percent of the total savings secured on their behalf.

