Bill Savings Tool For Non-Profits, Actionable Insights To Reduce Costs Announced

Commercial expense-cutting service Recession Resister announces a Bill Savings tool for non-profits that provides actionable insights into inflated service rates and wasted spending.

—

The newly announced service is intended to help non-profits optimize funds management by minimizing their overhead costs. Recession Resister's Bill Savings tool uncovers utility bill overcharges dating back years, which they can have refunded. The service also ensures non-profits are partnering with the most cost-efficient energy providers and can suggest ways to lower energy consumption to further reduce expenses by 10 - 30 percent.

More information is available at https://recessionresister.com

Non-profits must demonstrate an ability to manage cost-effective operations when fundraising and when applying for grants. Recession Resister is helping non-profits achieve these goals with an expense-cutting tool that ensures they are not overpaying for their utilities. Their Bill Saver technology helps businesses keep utility, telecom, and other service costs at their lowest and can automatically switch an organization to a more cost-efficient energy provider without interfering with the services they're receiving.

“Operating expenses are one of the top draws on funds that non-profits must manage,” says a spokesperson for Recession Resister. “We show non-profits where they’re overpaying for utilities, and we have those costs corrected and refunded. We also connect them with the most cost-efficient providers so they can provide competitive cost breakdowns when applying for grants and can maintain a cost-efficient organization that puts funds to their best use.”

Recession Resister’s Bill Saver tool is a smart tech-enabled service that analyzes past expenditures and current electricity, gas, telecom, water, sewer, and trash management costs.

Analyses ensure billing codes, charges, tariffs and meter reads are correct and that organizations are not paying hidden fees or unnecessary minimum charges. When these errors are identified, the Recession Resister team has them corrected. These services not only lower expenses, but they can also provide budgets with a significant and unexpected cash injection.

Similar auditing services are applied to all services under the telecommunications umbrella. Recession Resister removes redundancies and corrects errors. Their team of negotiators keep close tabs on industry rates and changes to offer insightful cost and feature package evaluations and service consolidations wherever possible.

In addition to bill auditing, rate reductions, and energy-switching services, non-profit organizations can also benefit from Recession Resister's eco-friendly energy conservation program that lowers consumption and costs associated with HVAC, and any onsite cooler or freezer equipment.

Learn more at https://recessionresister.com

Contact Info:

Name: Brian Richards

Email: Send Email

Organization: Recession Resister

Address: 11923 NE Sumner St STE 687470, Portland, Oregon 97220, United States

Website: https://recessionresister.com



Release ID: 89124737

Should you identify any discrepancies, concerns, or inaccuracies in the content provided in this press release or require assistance with a press release takedown, we strongly urge you to notify us promptly by contacting error@releasecontact.com. Our responsive team is committed to addressing your concerns within 8 hours by taking necessary actions to resolve identified issues diligently or guiding you through the necessary steps for removal. Our dedication lies in providing accurate and reliable information.