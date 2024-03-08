Recession Resister has announced their Bill Saver tool, designed to help private schools reduce overhead costs and increase financial efficiency in their administration processes.

The newly announced savings tool includes professional negotiating services for better rates in areas like natural gas, electricity, sewage/waste management, security, water delivery, and pest control.

At a time when utility bills continue to rise through the United States, the recent announcement of the Bill Saver tool from Recession Resister highlights the company’s ongoing public awareness campaign to inform organizations of the fact that they may be regularly overpaying for services.

Statistics published in the Procedia Journal of Social and Behavioral Sciences show that for educational institutions to function efficiently, they must take close account of administration costs and outgoing expenditures. The Bill Saver platform is designed to give private school administrators greater control over their finances while cutting back on waste.

“It’s common for schools to be overpaying for basic services like internet or phone,” explains a Recession Resister spokesperson. “With Bill Saver’s smart technology and our team of negotiation experts, we ensure your institution is not being overcharged, so you can enjoy significant savings.”

During bill negotiations, the trained negotiating team will contact utilities providers - including telecom, cellular, and payroll services - to obtain lower rates without making changes to existing service packages.

When lower, more competitive rates for a service are identified with a different company, the Bill Saver energy auto switching function transfers accounts automatically, without school administrators or managers needing to take any action.

They’ll also perform a bill audit for a private school, which include a close analysis of past patterns of spending over several years, with a view towards finding potential refunds and fee reductions due to errors or overcharges. Bill Saver also helps schools analyze energy efficiency, with a review of major appliances like HVAC systems, coolers, and freezers.

In addition, the Bill Saver team gives advice on tax credits and employee retention strategies, helping to implement more efficient strategies for increased savings over time while reducing turnover rates within an institution.

