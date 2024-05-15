Bill Savings Tool To Reduce Financial Waste For Displaced Workers Announced

Recession Resister introduces its innovative bill savings tool, designed to help displaced workers and other individuals who are struggling with the cost of living reduce financial waste.

Recession Resister calls their new service Bill Saver, and it is a quick but comprehensive measure which can help displaced workers reduce their monthly outgoings, especially their main utility bills like energy. With the launch, they hope to help people who are in a precarious financial position and living month-to-month stabilize their budget and expenses so they can improve their short to medium-term financial outlook.

More information is available at https://recessionresister.com/

Recession Resister has launched Bill Saver in response to new figures from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics on the increase in displaced workers. According to their most recent industry evaluation, the number of displaced workers now sits at 8.6 million people, up a significant 2.3 million from the previous survey period. Moreover, as the number of displaced workers is rising, their statistics show that the percentage of people being reemployed is falling.

With many industries changing rapidly and, sadly, leaving workers behind, Recession Resister is pleased to be bringing people across the U.S. Bill Saver, which they offer on a no upfront cost basis.

The team of financial auditors behind Recession Resister can review all of a displaced worker’s monthly bills for them—including energy, water, phone, internet, TV, satellite, security, and more—free of charge. During this review process, the team will search for any errors and overcharges in previous bills, a process which, for 80% of their customers, results in significant refunds.

Once the Recession Resister team gets a picture of a person’s general monthly usage and expenditure, they will also contact their service provider to renegotiate their contract. As their financial auditors know the market inside and out, and have collective bargaining power from representing thousands of clients, they can negotiate a better rate in almost all cases.

And, as they explain, if they cannot secure any refund or any ongoing bill savings, they will not charge any fee to their customer. A representative for Recession Resister said, “There’s no fee to begin our services. That means we’ll go to work negotiating your bills on your behalf and will simply split 50% of the savings with you if we successfully lower your bills. However, if we find that you’re already on a great plan and we can’t save you money, you pay us nothing.”

Recession Resister hopes this peace of mind guarantee will incentivize displaced workers to take advantage of their cost-effective service and they encourage readers to reach out with any questions they may have about Bill Saver and how it works.

For more information, visit https://recessionresister.com/

