Billing Platform PayKickstart Announces E-commerce Crypto Payment Solutions

Billing platform PayKickstart LLC has announced it will provide e-commerce stores, SaaS, and other businesses with a streamlined solution to accept, process, and transfer payments in crypto under a partnership with Coinbase.

Following the announcement, PayKickstart LLC will introduce a cryptocurrency payment integration from Coinbase into its selection of payment options that will be available for all digital or physical transactions. Businesses will soon be able to accept cryptocurrency and fiat payments through the same central app.

This new Coinbase integration builds on PayKickstart’s existing infrastructure, which in the past has allowed clients to manage digital subscription programs for their customers and partners. These automated tools will soon integrate directly with existing Coinbase accounts to provide seamless access to crypto accounts at checkout.

"Our new Coinbase integration unlocks a new generation of digital commerce, keeping up with growing demands of customers wanting to pay using cryptocurrencies," said PayKickstart co-founder Mark Thompson.

While PayKickstart has already implemented Coinbase integration for their affiliate program payout system, they are now expanding this access to e-commerce businesses as well. The new integrations will provide businesses with tools that will enable them to accept crypto payments directly from Coinbase in a B2C setting.

PayKickstart has taken this step as it noticed that customers who are inclined to use cryptocurrency may not make a purchase if the business does not accept blockchain payments - and they are likely to spend up to 40% more than those using fiat currency, making them a target market for many businesses.

PayKickstart's service allows businesses to accept crypto payments and process refunds and chargebacks. Additionally, given the nature of blockchain technology as a worldwide payment tool, these integrations can be used to significantly lower international transaction fees.

PayKickstart can also assist businesses during tax season, as crypto payments are notoriously difficult to report properly to the IRS. They provide the analytic features necessary to track and report crypto tax liability, import, and VAT taxes - alongside the additional accounting features available through their platform.

PayKickstart's partnership with Coinbase will allow businesses to accept many of the most popular decentralized currencies currently available on the market, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, and XRP. So far, PayKickstart has processed nearly 5 million transactions for nearly 10,000 businesses.

