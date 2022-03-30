BimoPay offers merchant a better customer convenience at checkout with Indodana PayLater in Indonesia

JAKARTA, Indonesia, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AsiaPay Indonesia, a subsidiary of the AsiaPay Group which is a leading digital payment service provider and also a payment technology solution vendor in Asia, and Indodana, Asia's leading buy now pay later platform, today announce a joint partnership in providing consumer a seamless, flexible installment payment option during the checkout at thousands of online, mobile and offline retail across Indonesia businesses through our BimoPay's digital payment service platform.

Indodana is the Indonesia's top fintech lending services platform and installments payment provider which is registered and supervised by the Financial Services Authority (OJK). Merchants can provide convenience, security, and simplicity for customers to make payment at the checkout using its trusted PayLater services instead of credit cards. It's safe and easy!

Through this partnership, BimoPay and Indodana will be able to support businesses in different sizes with fast and secure solutions to simplify online and mobile payment processing, reduce operational costs and minimize the risk of fraud in every payment transaction.

"In the post-economic era of the epidemic, "BNPL" is developing rapidly around the world, playing a positive role in alleviating economic pressure, promoting consumption, and boosting the digital economy." AsiaPay CEO, Joseph Chan, said: "We are pleased to partner with Indodana to allow our BimoPay merchants achieving a higher sales conversion and offering their customers a more convenient payment experience during the current difficult time."

Indodana Director Jerry Anson said, "We are pleased with this strategic collaboration with AsiaPay. We believe this joint partnership will bring positive value for Indonesian customers where Indodana keeps expanding its products to reach and help more Indonesians so they are able to experience easy, comfortable, and safe digital financing payments such as BNPL services. Furthermore, we are optimistic that Indodana PayLater feature in the AsiaPay system will bring a good impact to the increase in digital transactions at AsiaPay merchants as well as supporting the acceleration of the financial inclusion in Indonesia."

About AsiaPay Indonesia

PT AsiaPay Technology Indonesia (AsiaPay Indonesia), is a wholly owned subsidiary of AsiaPay Group, one of the leading payment service providers in the Asia Pacific region. We provide advanced, integrated and secure multi-channel digital payment services for any type and size of business, helping merchants maximizing sales revenue and productivity while minimizinig operating and integration effort as well as fraudulent and technology risks in both local and international markets.

BimoPay aims to provide local merchants in Indonesia with a single account and integration that covers wide range of digital channel payment processing with payments through credit cards, prevailing alternative payment method such as local bank transfer, digital wallets, mobile wallets, installment payment and convenience store payments. In addition, it comes with advanced anti-fraud and tokenization capability, payment link, marketing promotion features, real-time payment analytics and reporting etc.

Visit https://www.bimopay.com/en/ to learn about our company and why AsiaPay is your trust and preferred choice for your payment acceptance.

About Indodana

Indodana is a paylater platform from PT Artha Dana Teknologi which was established in November 2017 and has obtained OJK permission since May 2020 in accordance with OJK decision number KEP-15/D.05/2020 dated 19 May 2020.

Indodana's vision is to help Indonesians improve their standard of living by providing access to financial products. Indodana's mission is to use technology to help Indonesia achieve financial inclusion by providing people with access to financial products that the traditional banking industry has not yet reached.