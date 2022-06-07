Binance CEO Is Optimistic About Future Cooperation To Create A Legal Frame Work In Vietnam

HANOI, Vietnam, June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a series of activities in Vietnam with the Vietnam Blockchain Association, on the afternoon of June 4, Binance founder and CEO, Mr. Changpeng Zhao, came to greet the Vice Director of the National Assembly Committee on External Relations, Mr. Nguyen Manh Tien at The National Assembly Building of Vietnam.



At the meeting, Mr. Changpeng Zhao (CZ) said he was researching the potential Vietnamese market and expressed his hope that Vietnam would create favorable conditions for Binance to expand its operation here.





Meeting with National Assembly Committee

Binance has a robust blockchain ecosystem, operating in a variety of fields from training to charity and investment, shared the CEO. With experience in working with many countries around the world, Binance has been licensed to operate in France, Italy, Abu Dhabi, Bahrain, Dubai... With aligned perspectives on the future of blockchain in the process of global digital transformation and Vietnam's opportunities in the new technology wave, Binance wished to exchange research with Vietnam in blockchain technology application and human resource training in the country, as well as learn about policies and laws in Vietnam.

According to the founder of Binance, blockchain is crucial for the fintech and other tech industries. Therefore, the places where Binance Group invested in always pay special attention to universalizing technology, recruiting local personnel, and building core personnel with technique, skills and legal knowledge. At Binance Academy, in addition to training technology knowledge and skills, Binance also strengthens cooperation with universities and awards scholarships to ignite the passion for technology in the young generation and popularize blockchain to the local community.





Mr. Nguyen Manh Tien - National Assembly Committee - Mr. Changpeng Zhao – Binance &

Mr. Phan Duc Trung – Vietnam Blockchain Association (right to left)

CEO Changpeng Zhao committed that Binance will always fully comply with Vietnam's legal policies and put the safety of users first.

The Vice Director of the Committee on External Relations, National Assembly, praised CEO Changpeng Zhao's visit to Vietnam. He stated that Vietnam welcomes global partners and enterprises to learn about the Vietnamese market, particularly in the digital economy. Furthermore, Vietnam is always willing to coordinate and collaborate with the rest of the globe to maximize the potential of blockchain technology applications.

This is a new field that Vietnam has not yet regulated, so Mr. Nguyen Manh Tien suggested that the Binance Group works with Vietnam to study appropriate legal policies and share learning and training programs to disseminate technical knowledge. As a result, prepare future Vietnamese talents to enter the international technology environment. Furthermore, Vietnam seeks to promote the sharing of experiences from other countries in terms of applying technology, promulgating legal regulations, creating a legal corridor for operations, and protecting the interests of consumers, enterprises and the government. The National Assembly of Vietnam is the legislative body willing to assist in this process, which will benefit both businesses and people.

Mr. Nguyen Manh Tien highlighted that to build the digital economy, Vietnam must undergo digital transformation and accomplish the work of national digital transformation as soon as possible. It is time for banks to modify their business models and embrace digital technology.

He also asked Vietnam Blockchain Association to cooperate effectively with Binance and investors to research and develop Blockchain applications in many fields, and at the same time, propose feasible policies to the National Assembly. “Through the Vietnam Blockchain Association, we will soon coordinate human resources to learn about successful blockchain technology management models and extended applications in the world. I hope that Binance will be a strong connection between Vietnam and the world in the upcoming time.”, he shared.



To respond, Binance CEO also committed to actively actualizing the partnership agreement. He appreciated the vital role of the Vietnam Blockchain Association in promoting the digital economy and digital transformation. “Vietnam Blockchain Association is one of the organizations with the most efficient operation that I know of. Active members include leaders of government agencies, which is a notable plus point in technology dissemination, bringing technology to daily life and creating new value for the society”, he said.

