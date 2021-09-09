Bindtec, participating in the largest Middle East Information & Communications exhibition "Dubai GITEX 2021"

SEONGNAM, South Korea, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With its participation from October 17 to October 22 in the "Dubai GITEX 2021", the largest Information and Communications Exhibition of the Middle East, Bindtec Co. Ltd. aims to increase its market sharing with the Middle East.



Bindtec_Banding Machine

The GITEX exhibition is the largest Information and Communications exhibition in the Middle East and North Africa.

Bindtec Co. Ltd. is the sole firm small banding machinery manufacturer in S. Korea. The company established in 1983 and exporting its banknote binding machines, then produced machinery for semiconductor producing companies such as Samsung Electronics and Hynix. Bindtec focus items are banding machines that attach instructions to pharmaceutical bottles, industrial products, food banding machines, and financial institutions.

Bindtec produces the machines which using the PP bands and paper/film bands. Moreover, Bindtec manufactures diversified in order to be used according to the characteristics of the place of use.

The recently released banding machine (YL-420) is equipped with automated re-input mechanism for band feeding and heat-sealing system with an added ability to control temperature and tension. This banding machine also obtained the European CE certification.

For more information on BINDTEC Co., Ltd, visit www.bindtec.kr



Bindtec_Banding Machine (YL-420)

Related Links :

http://www.bindtec.kr