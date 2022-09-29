BingX Launched a New Bug Bounty Program on Hackenproof

About BingX

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 29 September 2022 - BingX, the leading crypto social trading exchange, introduced a new bug bounty program on Hackenproof.HackenProof is a Web3.0 bug bounty platform trusted by the crypto market that connects its customers with the global hacker community to uncover security issues in their products.This program pays both users and security researchers to find and report bugs in its ecosystem. BingX offers payouts of up to $4,000 USDT per critical vulnerability discovered, with smaller rewards for less critical bugs. It opens a door to the community and aims to shape a security-first platform with four top priorities - BingX's website, its API, Android, and iOS apps. This program will be valid for a long time with open-ended bounty rewards."This bug bounty program aims to improve the overall security and risk control of the platform. In the context of the recent bear market, it is more important than ever that crypto exchanges continue to hone the technologies and practices that contribute to a strong security posture. User safety is always our top priority," said Elvisco Carrington, PR and Communications Director at BingX. "Fully delivering on this mission takes time and constant improvement. It is great to see our achievements as we continue to enhance our technological capability and services for our users."BingX is committed to build a safe, simple, and reliable platform that constantly provides users incentives and ways to get the most out of trading. From popular pairs like BTC/USDT, ETH/USDT to lesser known coins, BingX is always seeking new and improved ways to create a user-centric experience. Users can expect frequent upgrades in all facets of their trading experience on BingX.Hashtag: #BingX

